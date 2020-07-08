Log in
Wang Yi: The China-Arab Community with a Shared Future Is Taking Root and Sprouting

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

On July 6, 2020, when attending the ninth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted, President Xi Jinping announced at the opening ceremony of the last ministerial meeting the establishment of a future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development between China and Arab states, and proposed to build a community with a shared future for China and Arab states. Over the past two years, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Arab states cooperation in various fields has been promoted in an all-round way, with fruitful deliverables from the strategic partnership. The China-Arab community with a shared future is taking root and sprouting.

Wang Yi expressed, the past two years have seen intensified high-level exchanges between both sides and constantly strengthened political mutual trust. Both sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns.

In the past two years, China and Arab states have stepped up joint efforts to build the Belt and Road Initiative and many key projects have been successfully launched. In 2019, bilateral trade grew by nine percent year on year. Two-way investment has continued to expand; high-tech cooperation is flourishing; and solid progress has been made in implementing cooperation projects in Arab states.

Over the past two years, China and Arab states have worked together to safeguard multilateralism and promote peace in the Middle East. The Chinese side hosted the first Middle East Security Forum; and the two sides actively conducted people-to-people and cultural exchanges and jointly advocated dialogue among civilizations.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
