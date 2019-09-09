Wanguo International Mining : Clarification Announcement - Entering into a Construction and Mining Contract

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Wanguo International Mining Group Limited
萬國國際礦業集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3939)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
ENTERING INTO A CONSRUCTION AND MINING
CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcement of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 5 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to entering into a Construction and Mining Contract.
The Company wishes to clarify clerical mistakes in the Chinese version as follows:
Under the heading of THE CONSTRUCTION AND MINING CONTRACT, the second sentence of the second paragraph, "Upon the acquisition completion, GRML will become an indirect non-whollyownedsubsidiary of the Company …", instead of "indirect non-controlling subsidiary of the Company …".
Under the heading of the DEFINITION, "GRML" or "Developer", the last sentence "… and will become a non-whollyownedsubsidiary of the Company ...", instead of "non-controlling subsidiary of the Company ...".
Save as disclosed above, all information and contents as set out in the Announcement remain unchanged.
1
By Order of the Board
Wanguo International Mining Group Limited
Gao Mingqing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yan, Mr. Shen Peng and Mr. Xiong Zeke as independent non-executive Directors.
2
Disclaimer
Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC