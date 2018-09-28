Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wanguo International Mining : Further Delay in Despatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited 萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3939)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 22 February 2018, 30 April 2018 and 31 July 2018 (the "Announcements") relating to, amongst other things, the amendment to the terms of the acquisition of the majority shareholding in AXF Gold Ridge Pty Ltd which indirectly owns a gold mine in Solomon Islands and the delay in despatch of the Circular respectively. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements unless stated otherwise.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 31 December 2018.

By Order of the Board

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

Gao Mingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yang, Mr. Shen Peng and Mr. Xiong Zeke as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1749 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:37pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS UK PLC
PU
02:37pCHINA OCEAN FISHING : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (in PDF)
PU
02:37pFREEZE TAG : Announces Munzee “ZeeQRew” Program
PU
02:37pFORMULA 1 : Vettel fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix
AQ
02:37pOncolytics Biotech® Enters into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to US$26 Million with Lincoln Park Capital, LLC
GL
02:36pSINOTRANS SHIPPING : major holder plans privatisation
AQ
02:36pAPPLE : Muscovites Go Crazy Over New iPhones, Spending Thousands of Dollars for Spot in Line
AQ
02:36pAPPEALS COURT : Tall building suit premature
AQ
02:36pINFRAREIT : to Present at the Wolfe Research 2018 Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Oil Giant Pays $853 Million in Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.