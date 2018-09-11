Log in
Wanguo International Mining : Further Delay in Payment Date of Final Dividend

09/11/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited 萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3939)

FURTHER DELAY IN PAYMENT DATE OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to (i) the 2017 annual results announcement of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 March 2018, (ii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 18 May 2018 and (iii) delay in payment date of final dividend dated 20 August 2018 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among others, payment of a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") for the year ended 31 December 2017. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless stated otherwise.

As additional time is required for arranging remittance from the PRC to Hong Kong, the Company expects that the Final Dividend will be paid on 28 September 2018, instead of 17 September 2018 as disclosed in the Announcement.

The Company further announced the payment of Final Dividend will be at HK$4.39 cents per share.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend as mentioned in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

Gao Mingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yang, Mr. Shen Peng and Mr. Xiong Zeke as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:26:06 UTC
