Wanguo International Mining : Further Delay in dispatch of Circular

12/31/2018 | 10:19am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited 萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3939)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 22 February 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 July 2018 and 28 September 2018 (the "Announcements") relating to, amongst other things, the amendment to the terms of the acquisition of the majority shareholding in AXF Gold Ridge Pty Ltd which indirectly owns a gold mine in Solomon Islands and the delay in despatch of the Circular respectively.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements unless stated otherwise.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 31 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

Gao Mingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yang, Mr.

Shen Peng and Mr. Xiong Zeke as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 09:18:01 UTC
