Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wanguo International Mining : Further Delay in dispatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3939)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 22 February 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 July 2018, 28 September 2018, 31 December 2018, 31 March 2019, 31 May 2019 and 31 July 2019 (the "Announcements") relating to, amongst other things, the amendment to the terms of the acquisition of the majority shareholding in AXF Gold Ridge Pty Ltd which indirectly owns a gold mine in Solomon Islands and the delay in despatch of the Circular respectively. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements unless stated otherwise.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 31 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

Gao Mingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yang and Mr. Shen Peng as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding GAMMA Capital Management
AQ
05:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ahead of carbon neutral schedule
AQ
05:15aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aIKSUDA THERAPEUTICS : Presents First Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate, Demonstrating Effective Tumour Regression
BU
05:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : unveils packaging innovations
AQ
05:14aTELFORD HOMES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telford Homes
AQ
05:13aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Bags Best Customer Experience Award at CX Week Middle East
PU
05:13aDOYEN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to non-registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group