Wanguo International Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWanguo International Mining Group Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000
Description :
WANGUO MINING
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value capital
shares
(HK$) (HK$)
0.10 100,000,000.00
NIL
(1) Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
Balance at close of the month
1,000,000,000
100,000,000.00
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
0.10
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3939
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
100,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
720,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
720,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
including EGM
Movement during the month
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
No share option
has been granted
Nil
since adoption
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Nil
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12 June 2012
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil
Nil
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
N/A
N/AExercised during the month
N/ANominal value at close of the month
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
N/A
pursuant thereto
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
N/A
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount at close of preceding month
No. ofN/A
new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be issued
during the
pursuant
month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
thereto
month
N/A
N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Converted during the Amount at close month of the month
N/A
N/A