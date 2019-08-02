Wanguo International Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWanguo International Mining Group Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000 Description : WANGUO MINING Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) 0.10 100,000,000.00 NIL

(1) Stock code :

Increase/(decrease) NIL Balance at close of the month 1,000,000,000 100,000,000.00 Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 0.10

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3939

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 720,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 720,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month No share option has been granted Nil since adoption Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Nil

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12 June 2012

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

N/A

N/AExercised during the month

N/ANominal value at close of the month

N/A

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month N/A pursuant thereto

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount at close of preceding month

No. ofN/A

new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be issued during the pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month N/A N/A Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the Amount at close month of the month

N/A

N/A