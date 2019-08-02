Log in
Wanguo International Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

08/02/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWanguo International Mining Group Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000

Description :

WANGUO MINING

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value capital

shares

(HK$) (HK$)

0.10 100,000,000.00

NIL

(1) Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

100,000,000.00

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

0.10

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3939

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

720,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

720,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

No share option

has been granted

Nil

since adoption

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nil

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12 June 2012

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNil

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

N/A

N/AExercised during the month

N/ANominal value at close of the month

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

N/A

pursuant thereto

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount at close of preceding month

No. ofN/A

new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

N/A

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the Amount at close month of the month

N/A

N/A

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 09:09:04 UTC
