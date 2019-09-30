Wanguo International Mining : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3939)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announce that Mr. Xiong Zeke ("Mr. Xiong") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Board with effect from 30 September 2019, due to his intention to devote more time in his own business.

Mr. Xiong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Xiong for his services and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office with the Company.

Following the resignation of Mr. Xiong, the number of independent non-executive Directors falls below one-third of the Board as required under Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

In order to comply with the relevant requirement under the Listing Rules, the Company is using its best endeavour to identify a suitable candidate to fill up the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Xiong as soon as practicable, and in any event within three months from the effective date of Mr. Xiong's resignation as required under Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.