Wanjia : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 萬嘉集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 31 August 2018, (i) Ms. Yung Ka Lai resigned as an executive director and authorised representative of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Wang Jia Jun has been appointed as an executive director and authorised representative of the Company.

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Yung Ka Lai ("Ms. Yung") resigned from her position as an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018 so as to allow her to devote more time for her personal commitments.

Ms. Yung has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the valuable contribution of Ms. Yung towards the Company during her tenure of service.

The Board would like to further announce that Mr. Wang Jia Jun ("Mr. Wang"), the spouse of Ms.

Yung, has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018.

The biographical details of Mr. Wang are as follows:

Mr. Wang, aged 29, obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Stony BrookUniversity in the United States of America in 2011. He also obtained a master's degree in Health Administration from Columbia University in the United State of America in 2017. He has four years of experience in the areas of business analysis and development across major cities in the People's Republic of China and was the Vice President (Projects Management) of the Company since 1 August 2018 and was responsible for developing and implementing business strategies of the Company in the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company dated 31 August 2018 for an initial term of three years renewable automatically for successive terms of one year each commencing from the day next after the expiry of the then current term of his appointment and shall be determinable by either party giving to the other not less than three months' notice in writing. Mr. Wang shall hold office until the next general meeting and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election by the Shareholders as well as other related provisions as stipulated in the articles of association of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main board of the Stock Exchange

(the ''Listing Rules'').

Mr. Wang is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$35,000 and a discretionary bonus in respect of each financial year of the Company, which shall be determined by the Board in its absolute discretion. Mr. Wang's emoluments was recommended by the remuneration committee of the Board and was determined by the Board with reference to his skill, knowledge and experience and his duties and responsibilities with the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang is deemed to be interested under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) in 11,201,475 shares of the Company held by Power King Investment Development Limited, a company wholly owned by Ms. Yung, the spouse of Mr. Wang, representing approximately 1.73% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang (i) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) did not have any relationship with the directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) had not held any directorship in public companies in the last three years the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; and (iv) did not have any interests or deemed interests in the securities of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang which the Board considers necessary to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Wang in joining the Board.

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Following the resignation of Ms. Yung as an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018, Ms. Yung also ceased to be an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules ("Authorised Representative") and Mr. Wang is appointed as an Authorised Representative with effect from 31 August 2018.

