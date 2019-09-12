|
Wanjia : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT
WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 401)
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 12 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 155,617,260 Placing Shares were allotted and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.054 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.
Reference is made to the announcement dated 23 August 2019 (the "Announcement") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement unless otherwise specified.
COMPLETION OF THE PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 12 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 155,617,260 Placing Shares were allotted and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.054 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 155,617,260 Placing Shares under the Placing represent (i) 20% of the existing issued share capital of the Company of 778,086,300 Shares before completion of the Placing; and (ii) approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.
The gross proceeds from the Placing amounted to HK$8,403,332, and the net proceeds arising from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$7,956,000 (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing), which is intended to be used as general working capital of the Group.
EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is set out as follows:
|
|
Immediately before the
|
|
Immediately upon the
|
|
completion of Placing
|
|
completion of Placing
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
Approx. %
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
Approx. %
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Jia Jun (Note 1)
|
11,201,475
|
1.44
|
11,201,475
|
1.20
|
Other Public Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Placees
|
-
|
|
-
|
155,617,260
|
16.67
|
New Hope International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Hong Kong) Limited
|
54,914,804
|
7.06
|
54,914,804
|
5.88
|
Other public shareholders
|
711,970,021
|
91.50
|
711,970,021
|
76.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
778,086,300
|
100.00
|
933,703,560
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Ms. Yung Ka Lai, the spouse of Mr. Wang Jia Jun, holds 11,201,475 Shares through Power King Investment Development Limited. Power King Investment Development Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Yung Ka Lai. Mr. Wang Jia Jun is deemed to be interested in 11,201,475 Shares held by Power King Investment Development Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of Hong Kong).
-
The percentages are subject to rounding error, if any.
By order of the Board
Wanjia Group Holdings Limited
Wang Jia Jun
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 12 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinshan and Mr. Wang Jia Jun, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man.
