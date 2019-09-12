Wanjia : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Financial Adviser

INCU Corporate Finance Limited

Placing Agent

SPRING SECURITIES LIMITED

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 12 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 155,617,260 Placing Shares were allotted and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.054 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 23 August 2019 (the "Announcement") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement unless otherwise specified.