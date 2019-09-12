Log in
News : Companies
Wanjia : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Financial Adviser

INCU Corporate Finance Limited

Placing Agent

SPRING SECURITIES LIMITED

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 12 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 155,617,260 Placing Shares were allotted and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.054 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 23 August 2019 (the "Announcement") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement unless otherwise specified.

1

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 12 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 155,617,260 Placing Shares were allotted and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.054 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 155,617,260 Placing Shares under the Placing represent (i) 20% of the existing issued share capital of the Company of 778,086,300 Shares before completion of the Placing; and (ii) approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

The gross proceeds from the Placing amounted to HK$8,403,332, and the net proceeds arising from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$7,956,000 (after deduction of commission and other expenses of the Placing), which is intended to be used as general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is set out as follows:

Immediately before the

Immediately upon the

completion of Placing

completion of Placing

No. of Shares

Approx. %

No. of Shares

Approx. %

Director

Mr. Wang Jia Jun (Note 1)

11,201,475

1.44

11,201,475

1.20

Other Public Shareholders

The Placees

-

-

155,617,260

16.67

New Hope International

(Hong Kong) Limited

54,914,804

7.06

54,914,804

5.88

Other public shareholders

711,970,021

91.50

711,970,021

76.25

778,086,300

100.00

933,703,560

100.00

2

Notes:

  1. Ms. Yung Ka Lai, the spouse of Mr. Wang Jia Jun, holds 11,201,475 Shares through Power King Investment Development Limited. Power King Investment Development Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Yung Ka Lai. Mr. Wang Jia Jun is deemed to be interested in 11,201,475 Shares held by Power King Investment Development Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of Hong Kong).
  2. The percentages are subject to rounding error, if any.

By order of the Board

Wanjia Group Holdings Limited

Wang Jia Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinshan and Mr. Wang Jia Jun, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man.

3

Disclaimer

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:13 UTC
