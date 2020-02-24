Wanjia : (I) RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO (2) RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE (1) CONSOLIDATED SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; AND (II) ADJUSTMENTS RELATING TO THE SHARE OPTIONS

In aggregate, a total of 19 valid acceptances and applications in respect of 213,369,063 Rights Shares, representing approximately 57.13% of the total number of Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue, were received.

Pursuant to the Irrevocable Undertaking, Power King has subscribed for a total of 154,621,903 Rights Shares, which comprise (a) 4,480,590 Rights Shares, representing its full entitlement under the Rights Issue; and (b) 150,141,313 Rights Shares by way of excess application.

Based on the above results, the Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 160,112,361 Rights Shares, representing approximately 42.87% of the total number of 373,481,424 Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue.

THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

As all the conditions precedent set out in the Underwriting Agreement have been fulfilled and the Underwriting Agreement was not terminated by the Underwriter on or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, the Underwriting Agreement became unconditional at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

As a result of the under-subscription of the Rights Shares and in accordance with the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter has procured subscribers to subscribe for 160,112,361 Underwritten Shares, representing approximately 42.87% of the total number of 373,481,424 Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue. None of the subscribers procured by the Underwriter has become a substantial shareholder of the Company upon completion of the Rights Issue.

EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES

Given the under-subscription of the Rights Shares, the Board considers that it is fair and equitable to accept all valid excess applications for a total of 166,267,597 Rights Shares and to allot and issue such number of Rights Shares to the relevant applicants in full. Therefore, no refund cheques for wholly and partially unsuccessful applications for excess Rights Shares will be posted.