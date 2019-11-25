Wanjia : INTERIM RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 0 11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 401) INTERIM RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 The board of directors (the "Board", and the members of the Board, the "Directors") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. The Group's interim results for the Period are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee"). FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue was approximately HK$51.441 million (2018: approximately HK$47.654 million), representing an increase of approximately 7.95% as compared with the corresponding period during the six months ended 30 September 2018. The increase in revenue was mainly contributed by of the hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business.

Loss for the Period from operations attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$11.637 million (2018: approximately HK$57.155 million). The improvement in financial results was due to the decrease in the administrative expenses and no impairment of goodwill for the Period.

The Group had total cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$28.074 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$28.816 million).

The basic and diluted loss per share was approximately HK$1.25 cents (2018: Basic and diluted loss per share of approximately HK$7.54 cents).

The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: Nil). 1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Continuing operations Revenue 4 & 5 51,441 47,654 Cost of sales (39,246) (41,302) Gross profit 12,195 6,352 Other revenue and income 202 (268) Selling and distribution expenses (8,344) (1,933) Administrative expenses (7,607) (9,775) Impairment loss on goodwill - (35,462) Loss from operations 6 (3,554) (41,086) Finance costs 7 (7,775) (7,553) Loss before taxation (11,329) (48,639) Taxation 8 (308) (805) Loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company (11,637) (49,444) Discontinued operation Loss for the period from discontinued operation - attributable to owners of the Company (7,711) Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (11,637) (57,155) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences arising (19,602) on translating foreign operations (25,490) Total comprehensive loss for the period (31,239) (82,645) 2 Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Note (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company - From continuing operating (11,627) (41,168) - From discontinued operating - (7,696) Non-controlling interests - From continuing operating (10) (8,276) - From discontinued operating - (15) (11,637) (57,155) Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company - From continuing operating (30,944) (59,514) - From discontinued operating - (14,878) Non-controlling interests - From continuing operating (295) (6,602) - From discontinued operating - (1,651) (31,239) (82,645) Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company From continuing and discontinued operations - Basic and diluted (HK cents per share) 9 1.25 7.54 From continuing operations - Basic and diluted (HK cents per share) 1.25 6.35 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At At 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Notes (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 36,730 32,872 Right-of-use asset 30,392 - Goodwill 10 87,221 95,208 154,343 128,080 Current assets Inventories 9,171 10,920 Trade and other receivables and deposits 11 35,245 58,773 Cash and cash equivalents 28,074 28,816 Total current assets 72,490 98,509 Total assets 226,833 226,589 Capital and reserves Share capital 12 9,337 7,781 Reserves 86,844 77,167 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 96,181 84,948 Non-controlling interests 1,865 50,147 Total equity 98,046 135,095 4 At At 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Notes (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 25,759 28,236 Lease liabilities 19,647 - Amounts due to a director and shareholders 14 3,200 2,000 Other borrowings 15 67,100 60,000 Tax payables 1,199 1,258 116,905 91,494 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 11,882 - 11,882 - Total equity and liabilities 226,833 226,589 Net current (liabilities)/assets (44,415) 7,015 Total assets less current liabilities 109,928 135,095 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY At 1 April 2018 (Audited) Loss for the period Other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period At 30 September 2018 (Unaudited) At 1 April 2019 (Audited) Loss for the period Other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Issue of ordinary shares Transaction cost attributable to placing of ordinary shares Deemed acquisition in a subsidiary Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Share Share Other Contribution Translation Statutory Convertible (Accumulated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve note reserve loss) Sub-total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 6,484 (7,653) (28,145) 866,811 12,002 33,672 - (723,896) 159,275 55,141 214,416 - - - - - - - (48,864) (48,864) (8,291) (57,155) - - - - (25,528) - - - (25,528) 38 (25,490) - - - - (25,528) - - (48,864) (74,392) (8,253) (82,645) 6,484 (7,653) (28,145) 866,811 (13,526) 33,672 - (772,760) 84,883 46,888 131,771 Attributable to owners of the Company Share Non- Share Share Other Contribution Translation Statutory Option (Accumalated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve loss) Sub-total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 7,781 4,177 (28,695) 866,811 (1,309) 26,429 3,944 (794,190) 84,948 50,147 135,095 - - - - - - - (11,627) (11,627) (10) (11,637) - - - - (19,317) - - - (19,317) (285) (19,602) - - - - (19,317) - - (11,627) (30,944) (295) (31,239) 1,556 6,847 - - - - - - 8,403 - 8,403 - (430) - - - - - - (430) - (430) - - 48,046 (15,811) - - - 1,969 34,204 (47,987) (13,783) At 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) 9,337 10,594 19,351 851,000 (20,626) 26,429 3,944 (803,848) 96,181 1,865 98,046 6 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 19,316 (16,824) Net cash used in investing activities (24,029) (45,679) Net cash generated from financing activities 16,210 1,500 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,497 (61,003) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 April 28,816 91,922 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,239) (6,887) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 28,074 24,032 7 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Corporate information The Company was incorporated as an exempted Company with limited liabilities in the Cayman Islands on 9 July 2012. The registered office of the Company is located at P.O. Box 10008, Willow House, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1001, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is located at Room 1902, 19th Floor, No. 101, Kings' Road, Hong Kong. The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 11 October 2013. The principal activity of the Company is investment holdings. The Group is principally engaged in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business in the PRC. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is the functional currency of the Company, and the functional currency of most of its subsidiaries is Renminbi ("RMB"). The directors of the Company considered that it is more appropriate to present the condensed consolidated financial statements in HK$ as the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. All values are rounded to nearest thousands (HK$'000) unless otherwise stated. 8 Basis of preparation and principal accounting policies

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the " Interim Financial Statements ") have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (" HKFRSs "), which is a collective term that includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards (" HKASs ") and Interpretations (the " Interpretations ") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the " HKICPA "), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange (the " Listing Rules "). The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments (including derivative financial instruments) and investment properties, which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange of assets.

Other than the changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new HKFRSs, in preparing these Interim Financial Statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimate uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. Significant Accounting Policies

The Group has adopted the following revised HKFRSs for the first time for the current Period's Interim Financial Statements. HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 cycle The new and amendments to HKFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below. 3.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the Period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"), and the related interpretations. Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16. 9 Definition of a lease A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed. As a lessee Allocation of consideration to components of a contract For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. As a practical expedient, leases with similar characteristics are accounted on a portfolio basis when the Group reasonably expects that the effects on the financial statements would not differ materially from individual leases within the portfolio. Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight line basis over the lease term. Right-of-use assets Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received; 10 any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and

an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories. Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Leasehold land and building For payments of a property interest which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the entire property is presented as property, plant and equipment of the Group when the payments cannot be allocated reliably between the leasehold land and building elements, except for those that are classified and accounted for as investment properties. Refundable rental deposits Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted under HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments ("HKFRS 9") and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets. Lease liabilities At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. The lease payments include: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and

payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. 11 After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments. The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right- of-use assets) whenever: the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.

the lease payments change due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review/expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate. Lease modifications The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the standalone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that standalone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. Taxation For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities. Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 Definition of a lease The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standards to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. 12 For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease. As a lessee The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated. When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts: relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as an alternative of impairment review; elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with a similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment; used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options. On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of HKFRS 16: When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 12.37%. 4. Revenue The principal activities of the Group are pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and provides hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service in the PRC. 13 5. Segment information Information reported internally to the chief operating decision maker for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The Group organised into two operating divisions: (a) pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, and (b) hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business in the PRC. These divisions are the bases on which the Group reports its segment information. Information regarding the Group's reportable segments is presented below. Pharmaceutical Hemodialysis wholesale and treatment and distribution consultancy business service business Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Six months ended 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue External sales 39,784 11,657 51,441 Results Segment results (2,286) 2,752 466 Unallocated corporate expenses (4,020) Loss from operations (3,554) Finance costs (7,775) Loss before taxation (11,329) Taxation (308) Loss for the period (11,637) 14 Pharmaceutical Hemodialysis wholesale and treatment and distribution consultancy Consolidated business service business (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Six months ended 30 September 2018 (Unaudited) Revenue External sales 43,914 3,740 47,654 Results Segment results (3,572) 1,981 (1,591) Impairment loss on goodwill (35,462) Unallocated corporate expenses (4,033) Loss from operations (41,086) Finance costs (7,553) Loss before taxation (48,639) Taxation (805) Loss for the period (49,444) Note: No inter-segment sales under pharmaceutical wholesales and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil). Inter-segment sales are charged at arm's length and fully eliminated under consolidation. 15 Segment assets and liabilities Pharmaceutical Hemodialysis wholesale and treatment and distribution consultancy business service business Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Segment assets 70,765 61,078 131,843 Goodwill 87,221 87,221 Unallocated corporate assets 7,769 Consolidated total assets 226,833 Liabilities Segment liabilities 24,357 19,680 44,037 Other borrowing 67,100 Amounts due to a director and shareholders 3,200 Unallocated corporate liabilities 2,568 Consolidated total liabilities 116,905 As at 31 March 2019 (Audited) Assets Segment assets 81,808 47,679 129,487 Goodwill - 95,208 95,208 Unallocated corporate assets 1,894 Consolidated total assets 226,589 Liabilities Segment liabilities 19,155 7,338 26,493 Other borrowing 60,000 Amount due to a director 2,000 Unallocated corporate liabilities 3,001 Consolidated total liabilities 91,494 16 6. Loss from operations Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss from operations has been arrived at after charging: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,351 1,046 Operating lease rentals in respect of land and building 39 692 Impairment loss on goodwill - 35,462 Cost of inventories sold 39,246 41,302 Staff costs (including directors' remuneration) 6,361 5,871 7. Finance costs Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest on: - Other borrowings 7,775 7,553 7,775 7,553 17 8. Taxation Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current - the PRC Charge for the period 308 805 Total tax charge for the period 308 805 The Group was not subject to any taxation under the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands during the Period (2018: Nil). No provision for Hong Kong profits tax had been provided as the Group had no estimated assessable profit arising in Hong Kong during the Period (2018: Nil). The Group's subsidiaries in the PRC were subject to Enterprise Income Tax at the rate of 25% based on the estimated assessable profit during the Period (2018: 25%). 9. Loss per share The calculation of basic loss per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was based on the loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$11.627 million (2018: approximately HK$48.864 million for the basic loss per share) and on the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 933,703,560 shares (2018: 648,405,300 shares). Diluted loss per share were same as the basic loss per share as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018. 18 10. Goodwill 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cost As at 1 April 915,844 922,147 Additional amounts recognised from business combination occurring during the year - 2,506 Deregistration of a subsidiary - (333) Exchange realignment (7,987) (8,476) 907,857 915,844 Accumulated impairment losses As at 1 April 820,636 785,524 Impairment loss recognised during the year - 35,459 Deregistration of a subsidiary - (333) Exchange realignment - (14) 820,636 820,636 Carrying amounts 87,221 95,208 Goodwill arising on an acquisition of Mingxi County Trading Company Limited#（明溪縣佳維貿易 有限公司）is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any. English translations of official Chinese names are for identification purpose only. 19 11. Trade and other receivables and deposits 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables, net (Note) 9,992 20,020 Prepayments and deposits paid 19,577 29,737 Other receivables 7,864 11,204 37,433 60,961 Less: Impairment loss recognised in respect of other receivables (2,188) (2,188) 35,245 58,773 Note: Payment terms with customers from the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business are mainly on credit. Invoices are normally payable from 30 to 90 days of issuance. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 to 90 days 12,748 21,070 91 to 180 days 1,634 1,254 181 to 365 days 1,718 3,290 Over 365 days 5,408 6,132 21,508 31,746 Less: Allowance for credit losses (HKFRS 9) (11,516) (11,726) 9,992 20,020 20 12. Share capital Nominal value of Number of ordinary shares shares HK$'000 Authorised: At 1 April 2017, 31 March 2018, 1 April 2018, 31 March 2019 and 30 September 2019 ordinary share of HK$0.01 per share 2,000,000,000 20,000 Issued and fully paid: At 1 April 2017, 31 March 2018, 1 April 2018, 31 March 2019 ordinary share of HK$0.01 per share 778,086,300 7,781 Issue of new shares (Note) 155,617,260 1,556 At 30 September 2019 933,703,560 9,337 Note: On 23 August 2019, the Company and the placing agent ("Placing Agent") entered into the placing agreement pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through the Placing Agent to 155,617,260 placing shares and whose ultimate beneficial owners shall be independent Third Parties at a price of HK$0.054 per placing share. The gross proceeds from the placing was approximately HK$8,403,000 and the net proceeds was approximately HK$7,973,000. The placing was completed on 12 September 2019. 13. Trade and other payables 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables (Note) 14,597 21,168 Accruals and other payables 10,374 5,871 Contract liabilities 788 1,197 25,759 28,236 21 Note: The credit period on purchases of certain goods is ranged from 30 to 90 days. The following is an aged analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 to 90 days 5,743 6,588 91 to 180 days 94 99 181 to 365 days 1,071 3,080 Over 365 days 7,689 11,401 14,597 21,168 Amounts due to a director and shareholders

Amounts due to a director and shareholders are unsecured, 5% interest rate per annum and repayable on demand. The related party is the spouse of the executive Director Mr. Wang Jia Jun (" Mr. Wang "). Other borrowings 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Carrying amount repayable within one year: Secured loan repayable within one year (Note i) 60,000 60,000 Unsecured loans repayable within one year (Note ii) 7,100 - 67,100 60,000 22 Notes: On 28 November 2017, the Company as borrower entered into a loan agreement with an independent third party (the " Lender ") for a loan in the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 (the " Loan ") for a term of 3 months with an option to renew for another 3 months after the maturity of the Loan. On 28 February 2018, the Company exercised the renewal option and the Lender agreed to the extension of the Loan to another 3 months to 28 May 2018. On 27 June 2018, the Lender and the Company agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Loan to 28 May 2019. On 7 May 2019, the Company and the Lender entered into a supplemental loan agreement pursuant to which the Repayment Date of the Loan be extended to 28 June 2020.

The Loan is secured by the Debenture. The interest rate of the Loan was (i) 3.9% per month for the first month after drawing of the Loan; (ii) 1.8% per month for the second month after drawing of the Loan; (iii) 1.25% per month for the third month after drawing of the Loan; and (iv) 1.25% per month for the fourth month to the sixth month after drawing of the Loan and until the repayment of the Loan as renewed (i.e. 28 May 2019). After the reporting period, HK$40 million was repaid on 14 November 2018. The outstanding Loan amount is HK$60 million at the end of the reporting period. The loans are unsecured, 5% per annum and repayable on demand. Dividend

The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (2018: Nil). Related party/connected parties transaction

During the reporting period, other than those transactions and balances detailed elsewhere in the Interim Financial Statements, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties which, in the opinion of the Directors, were carried out on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary course of the Group's business: Key management personnel Remuneration for key management personnel, including amount paid to the Directors and other members of key management during the period were as follows: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Salaries, allowances and benefits in kind 1,260 842 Provident fund contributions 18 18 Total compensation paid to key management personnel 1,278 860 23 Transaction During the reporting period, the Group had the following transactions with related parties: Six months ended 30 September Name of related parties and nature of transactions 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Rental expenses paid to the mother of Ms. Yung Ka Lai ("Ms. Yung") (Note) 58 38 Rental expenses paid to Fujian Jiarui Pharmaceutical Chain Company Limited which is 50% owned by the cousin of Ms. Yung (Note) - 288 Note: Ms. Yung was the former director of the Company and the spouse of Mr. Wang. The Group had entered into a number of transactions with connected parties which, upon the listing of shares on the Stock Exchange, became connected persons of the Company under the listing Rules. These transactions are continuing transactions exempt from the independent shareholder's approval requirements under the Listing Rules. Comparative figures

Certain comparative figures were reclassified to conform with the current Period's presentation. Approval of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on 25 November 2019. 24 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Business Review The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business (the "Wholesale Business") and the hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business (the "Hemodialysis Business") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Wholesale Business The Group has a large and broad customer base through our distribution network in Fujian Province in the PRC. The Group distributes pharmaceutical products to our customers located principally in the Fujian Province in the PRC. Our customers can be categorized into three types namely hospitals and healthcare institutions, distributor customers and end customers such as companies operating pharmaceutical retail chain stores, independent pharmacies, and outpatient departments of community hospitals, healthcare service stations and clinics. Hemodialysis Business To diversify the Group's business, the Group had acquired a new business which is engaged in the Hemodialysis Business through Mingxi County Trading Company Limited#（明溪縣佳維 貿易有限公司）in March 2017. In respect of the Hemodialysis Business, the Group currently operates jointly-operated hemodialysis treatment centers under co-operations contracts and owns several self-operated hemodialysis treatment centers. Outlook and Prospect The medical reform policy implemented in 2017 in the PRC controlled the pharmaceutical costs in public hospitals in Fujian Province and had reduced the overall size of the Wholesale Business, thereby causing adverse impact on the operation and performance of the Group. Since the business environment changed as a result of the government policy, the Group decided to allocate more resources in developing the Hemodialysis Business. The Group believes that the demand for Hemodialysis Business in the PRC is strong and it offers ample opportunity for growth and development. Thus, the Group will continue its strategy to transform by utilising its experience and strength in the healthcare sector from the Wholesale Business to the Hemodialysis Business. English translations of official Chinese names are for identification purpose only. 25 Looking forward, the Group will primarily focus on the establishment of more new self- operated hemodialysis treatment centres in the PRC so as to expand its operating scale and gain market share. At the same time, the Group will continue to pay attention to different investment opportunities, identify appropriate businesses and projects for shareholders and increase shareholder returns. Interim Dividend The Board has resolved not declare any interim dividend for the Period (2018: Nil). Financial Review Revenue For the Period, the revenue of the Group was approximately HK$51.441 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$3.787 million or 7.95% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was mainly generated from the Hemodialysis Business. For the Period, the Group's revenue from the Wholesale Business was approximately HK$39.784 million, representing a drop of approximately HK$4.13 million or 9.40% when compared with the same period in 2018. The drop was mainly due to the slowdown in demand of pharmaceutical products from public hospitals in the Fujian Province. For the Period, the Group's revenue from the Hemodialysis Business was approximately HK$11.657 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$7.917 million or 211.68% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the increasing number of patients admitted to our treatment centres and strengthening demand for our service. Gross Profit Margin For the Period and the same period in 2018, the Group's gross profit margins were approximately 23.71% and approximately 13.33% respectively. The increase was mainly attributable to the effective cost control with the Hemodialysis Business. 26 Selling and Distribution Costs For the Period, the Group's selling and distribution costs were approximately HK$8.344 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$6.411 million or 331.66% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to the increase of marketing and promotional expenses in the Hemodialysis Business. Administrative Expenses For the Period, the Group's administrative expenses were approximately HK$7.607 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$2.168 million or 22.18% when compared with the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the effective cost control on human resource management. Finance Costs For the Period, the Group's finance costs were approximately HK$7.775 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$0.222 million or 2.94% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher interest rate with short term unsecured loans borrowed during the Period. Taxation During the Period, the Group's taxation expenses were approximately HK$0.308 million, due to an provision of income tax expenses for the Hemodialysis Business. Net Loss During the Period, the Group's net loss attributable to the owner of the Company was approximately HK$11.637 million, representing a decrease of approximately 79.64% when compared with the same period in 2018. The significant decline was mainly due to the decrease in the administrative expenses and no impairment of goodwill. 27 Total Comprehensive Loss For the Period, the Group's total comprehensive loss attributable to the owners of the Company was approximately HK$31.239 million, representing a decrease of approximately 62.20% when compared with the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to no impairment of goodwill during the Period. Capital Expenditure The Group's capital expenditure requirements mainly relate to additions of its property, plant and equipments for the operation of hemodialysis treatment centres. The Group spent approximately HK$3.858 million on property, plant and equipment during the Period. Liquidity and Financial Resources The Group had total cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$28.074 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$28.816 million). The Group recorded total current assets of approximately HK$72.490 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2018: approximately HK$98.509 million) and total current liabilities of approximately HK$116.905 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$91.494 million). The current ratio of the Group, calculated by dividing the current assets by the current liabilities, was approximately 0.62 as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately 1.077). Gearing ratio (borrowings net of cash and cash equivalent, over equity attributable to owners of the Company) as at 30 September 2019 was approximately 40.58% (31 March 2019: approximately 36.71%). Contingent Liabilities As at 30 September 2019, no member of the Group was engaged in any litigation or arbitration of material importance and no litigation or claim of material importance was known to the Directors to be pending or threatened against any member of the Group (31 March 2019: Nil). 28 Financing and Treasury Policies The Group continues to adopt prudent financing and treasury policies. All the Group's financing and treasury activities are centrally managed and controlled. Implementation of the Group's related policies is made under collective but extensive considerations on liquidity risk, financing cost and exchange rate risk. Foreign Exchange Risk Almost all transactions of the Group are denominated in Renminbi and Hong Kong dollars and most of the bank deposits are being kept in Renminbi and Hong Kong dollars to minimise exposure to foreign exchange risk. As the fiscal policy of the Central Government of the PRC in relation to Renminbi is stable throughout the period, the Directors believe that the potential foreign exchange exposure to the Group is limited. Therefore, the Group had not implemented any formal hedging or other alternative policies to deal with such exposure during the six months ended 30 September 2019. Material Acquisitions and Disposals On 21 February 2019, Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited (the "HK Company"), Fuzhou Ren An Medical Technology Limited (the "PRC Minority Shareholder") and Fujian Province Fuzhou City Huihao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (the "Target Company") entered into the capital reduction agreement in relation to the reduction of the registered capital of the Target Company by RMB20 million, representing approximately 21.86% of existing registered capital of the Target Company, of which RMB715,000 will be reduced from the registered capital owned by the HK Company and RMB19,285,000 will be reduced from the registered capital owned by the PRC Minority Shareholder. The capital reduction agreement was completed on 23 April 2019. The Target Company remains as a subsidiary of the Company and the PRC Minority Shareholder ceased to be a substantial shareholder of the Target Company. The financial results of the Target Group continue to be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the Group following the completion. 29 Charges on the Group's Assets As at 30 September 2019, the Group charged to the Lender of other borrowing by way of first floating charge all its undertaking, property, assets, goodwill, rights and revenues, whatsoever and whosesoever, both present and future, including all book and other debts now and from time to time due or owing to the Company, the uncalled capital, goodwill and all intellectual properties and intellectual property rights, patents, patent applications, trademarks, service marks, trade names, registered designs, copyrights, licenses and ancillary and connected rights both present and future of the Company so that the charge hereby created shall be a continuing security by way of first floating. For more details of the charges, please refer to Note 15 and the Company's announcement dated 28 November 2017, 28 February 2018, 27 June 2018 and 8 May 2019. Capital Commitments Capital commitments at each of the end of the reporting date contracted but not provided for in the consolidated financial statements were as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Commitments for the construction contract for leasehold improvement 4,115 5,732 Commitments for the sales and purchases agreement for plant and machinery 9,795 - Employee Information As at 30 September 2019, the Group had 125 (31 March 2019: 102) full time employees. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the staff costs, including Directors' remuneration, totalled approximately HK$6.467 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: approximately HK$26.555 million). Share options and bonuses are also available to the Group's employees at the discretion of the Board and depending upon the financial performance of the Group. Significant Events after the Reporting Period There was no significant event took place subsequent to the end of the reporting period. 30 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS Disclosure of Interests Directors' interest and short position in the securities of the Company As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares of the Company ("Shares"), underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) which will have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register referred to therein or which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in the Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing Rules, were as follows: Approximate percentage Number of the total Name of director Nature of interest of shares Position issued shares Mr. Wang Jia Jun Corporate interest 17,601,475 Long 1.89% Interest of spouse (Note) Note: Mr. Wang Jia Jun is interested in the Company's shares through Power King Investment Development Limited which is held by his wife, Ms. Yung Ka Lai. 31 Approximate percentage Number of the total Name of director Nature of interests of shares Position issued shares ii) Shares Options Mr. Chen Jinshan Beneficial owner 6,400,000 Long 0.69% Mr. Wang Jia Jun Beneficial owner 6,400,000 Long 0.69% Mr. Wong Hon Kit Beneficial owner 200,000 Long 0.02% Dr. Liu Yongping Beneficial owner 200,000 Long 0.02% Mr. Ho Man Beneficial owner 200,000 Long 0.02% The details of the Directors' personal interest in the underlying shares of the Company in respect of share options granted by the Company are stated in the following section "Share Options Granted to Directors and Employees". Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, the Directors of the Company were not aware of any other person (other than the Directors and chief executive of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO. 32 Substantial shareholders' interests and short positions in shares and underlying shares As at 30 September 2019, other than the interests of a director or chief executive of the Company as disclosed under the heading "Directors' and chief executive's interest in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations" above, the following persons (not being a Director or the chief executive officer of the Company) have an interest or a short position in Shares or underlying Shares which would be required to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO: Approximate percentage Number of of the total Name of shareholder Capacity Position shares issued shares New Hope International Beneficial owner Long 54,914,804 5.88% (Hong Kong) Limited (Note) Southern Hope Corporate interest Long 54,914,804 5.88% Enterprise Company Limited (Note) New Hope Group Corporate interest Long 54,914,804 5.88% Company Limited (Note) Tibet Hengye Feng Corporate interest Long 54,914,804 5.88% Industrial Company Limited (Note) Mr. Liu Yonghao (Note) Corporate interest Long 54,914,804 5.88% Ms. Liu Chang (Note) Corporate interest Long 54,914,804 5.88% Ms. Li Wei (Note) Interest of spouse Long 54,914,804 5.88% 33 Note: New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is interested in 54,914,804 shares. The issued share capital of New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is owned as to 75% by Southern Hope Enterprise Company Limited which is in turn owned as to 51% by New Hope Group Company Limited and 49% by Tibet Hengye Feng Industrial Company Limited. Both New Hope Group Company Limited and Tibet Hengye Feng Industrial Company Limited are owned as to 62.34% by Mr. Liu Yonghao, as to 36.35% by Ms. Liu Chang and as to 1.31% by Ms. Li Wei. Mr. Liu Yonghao, Ms. Liu Chang and Ms. Li Wei are deemed to be interested in the shares in which New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is interested in. DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES Apart from as disclosed under the heading "Directors' and chief executive's interests in shares, underlying shares and debentures" above, at no time since incorporation of the Company were rights to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or of any other body corporate granted to any Directors or their respective spouse or children under 18 years of age, or were any such rights exercised by them; or was the Company, its holding company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the Directors, their respective spouse or children under 18 years of age to acquire such rights in any other body corporate. 34 SHARE OPTION SCHEMES On 24 September 2013, the Company adopted a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") whereby the Board can grant options for the subscription of our shares to the employees, managerial staff and senior employees and those other persons that the Board considers that they will contribute or have contributed to the Group (the "Participants") as described in the Share Option Scheme in order to serve as compliment and to reciprocate their contribution to the Group. The maximum number of shares that can be issued according to the Share Option Scheme was 64,840,530 shares, which is equivalent to 10% of the issued capital of the Company after completion of the Listing on the Stock Exchange. The number of options that may be granted pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme shall not exceed 10% of the issued shares immediately after the completion of the Listing. Unless otherwise approved by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, the number of shares that may be granted to a Participant under the options shall not exceed 1% within any 12-month period (other than those granted to the substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or the independent non-executive Directors or any of their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules)), or the total number of shares that may be granted under the options to the substantial shareholders of the Company or the independent non-executive Directors or any of their respective associates shall not exceed 0.1% of the shares in issue of the Company from time to time. There is no minimum period that the options must be held before they become exercisable, and the options granted shall be exercised within the period decided by the Board; however no options shall be exercised 10 years after they have been granted. The exercise price of the option shall be the higher of (a) the closing price of the shares on the daily quotation sheet of the Stock Exchange on the date of grant; (b) the average closing price of the shares on the daily quotation sheet of the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant; and (c) nominal value of the share. Each grantee shall pay a consideration of HK$1.00 at the time the option is granted. The Share Option Scheme shall take effect from the date it is adopted and shall remain effective within a period of 10 years from that date. On 26 October 2018, the Company, in accordance with the Share Option Scheme, granted an aggregate of 64,840,000 share options to the Participants, to subscribe, in aggregate, for up to 64,840,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at that date. During the period ended 30 September 2019, no share options have been granted by the Company since the Share Option Scheme was adopted. 35 PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SHARES During the six month ended 30 September 2019, there was no purchases, sales or redemptions of the Company's listed securities by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS There are no provisions for pre-emptive rights under the Company's Articles of Association or the laws of Cayman Islands, which would oblige the Company to offer new shares on a pro- rata basis to existing shareholders. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code. The Company has made specific enquiry with all Directors and all the Directors have confirmed their compliance with the required standards set out in the Model Code throughout the period ended 30 September 2019. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company strived to maintain a high standard of corporate governance and complied with the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. To the knowledge of the Board, the Company had fully complied with the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") for the six months ended 30 September 2019. 36 REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The Remuneration Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules. The Remuneration Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. Mr. Wong Hon Kit is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. The role and function of the Remuneration Committee include, but are not limited to, the determination of the specific remuneration package of all executive Directors, including benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment, and making recommendations to the Board of the remuneration of non-executive Directors. The Remuneration Committee considers factors such as salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities of the Directors, employment conditions elsewhere in the Group and desirability of performance-based remuneration. NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with paragraphs A.5.1 and D.3.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. The primary duties of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee include, but are not limited to: (i) reviewing the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board on a regular basis and making recommendations to the Board regarding any proposed changes; (ii) identifying individuals suitably qualified to become members of the Board and selecting or making recommendations to the Board on the selection of, individuals nominated for directorships; (iii) making recommendations to the Board on relevant matters relating to the appointment or re-appointment of Directors and succession planning for Directors in particular the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company; and (iv) keeping the effectiveness of the corporate governance and system of internal controls of the Group. 37 AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with Rules 3.21 of the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. Mr. Wong Hon Kit is the chairman of the Audit Committee. The primary duties of the audit committee include, but are not limited to: (i) to review and monitor the external auditors' independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standard; (ii) monitoring integrity of financial statements of the Company and the Company's annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports; (iii) reviewing the Company's financial controls, internal control and risk management systems; and (iv) reporting to the Board on the matters set out in the code provisions as stated in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 were reviewed by the Audit Committee, which was of the opinion that the preparation of such results complied with the applicable accounting standards and requirements and that adequate disclosures were made. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Based on the information available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Directors, the Company maintained adequate public float since the listing of the Shares on 11 October 2013. 38 PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS The interim results announcement for the Period of the Company is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.wanjia-gp.com.) respectively. The interim report 2019 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course. By order of the Board Wanjia Group Holdings Limited Wang Jia Jun Executive Director Hong Kong, 25 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinshan and Mr. Wang Jia Jun, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. 39 Attachments Original document

