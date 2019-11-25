Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wanjia : INTERIM RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

INTERIM RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board", and the members of the Board, the "Directors") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. The Group's interim results for the Period are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was approximately HK$51.441 million (2018: approximately HK$47.654 million), representing an increase of approximately 7.95% as compared with the corresponding period during the six months ended 30 September 2018. The increase in revenue was mainly contributed by of the hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business.
  • Loss for the Period from operations attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$11.637 million (2018: approximately HK$57.155 million). The improvement in financial results was due to the decrease in the administrative expenses and no impairment of goodwill for the Period.
  • The Group had total cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$28.074 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$28.816 million).
  • The basic and diluted loss per share was approximately HK$1.25 cents (2018: Basic and diluted loss per share of approximately HK$7.54 cents).
  • The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: Nil).

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue

4 & 5

51,441

47,654

Cost of sales

(39,246)

(41,302)

Gross profit

12,195

6,352

Other revenue and income

202

(268)

Selling and distribution expenses

(8,344)

(1,933)

Administrative expenses

(7,607)

(9,775)

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

(35,462)

Loss from operations

6

(3,554)

(41,086)

Finance costs

7

(7,775)

(7,553)

Loss before taxation

(11,329)

(48,639)

Taxation

8

(308)

(805)

Loss for the period from continuing operations

attributable to owners of the Company

(11,637)

(49,444)

Discontinued operation

Loss for the period from discontinued operation

-

attributable to owners of the Company

(7,711)

Loss for the period attributable to owners

of the Company

(11,637)

(57,155)

Other comprehensive loss

for the period, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising

(19,602)

on translating foreign operations

(25,490)

Total comprehensive loss

for the period

(31,239)

(82,645)

2

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- From continuing operating

(11,627)

(41,168)

- From discontinued operating

-

(7,696)

Non-controlling interests

- From continuing operating

(10)

(8,276)

- From discontinued operating

-

(15)

(11,637)

(57,155)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- From continuing operating

(30,944)

(59,514)

- From discontinued operating

-

(14,878)

Non-controlling interests

- From continuing operating

(295)

(6,602)

- From discontinued operating

-

(1,651)

(31,239)

(82,645)

Loss per share attributable to owners of

the Company

From continuing and discontinued operations

- Basic and diluted (HK cents per share)

9

1.25

7.54

From continuing operations

- Basic and diluted (HK cents per share)

1.25

6.35

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At

At

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

36,730

32,872

Right-of-use asset

30,392

-

Goodwill

10

87,221

95,208

154,343

128,080

Current assets

Inventories

9,171

10,920

Trade and other receivables and deposits

11

35,245

58,773

Cash and cash equivalents

28,074

28,816

Total current assets

72,490

98,509

Total assets

226,833

226,589

Capital and reserves

Share capital

12

9,337

7,781

Reserves

86,844

77,167

Equity attributable to owners of

the Company

96,181

84,948

Non-controlling interests

1,865

50,147

Total equity

98,046

135,095

4

At

At

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

25,759

28,236

Lease liabilities

19,647

-

Amounts due to a director and shareholders

14

3,200

2,000

Other borrowings

15

67,100

60,000

Tax payables

1,199

1,258

116,905

91,494

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

11,882

-

11,882

-

Total equity and liabilities

226,833

226,589

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(44,415)

7,015

Total assets less current liabilities

109,928

135,095

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

At 1 April 2018 (Audited)

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive loss for the period

Total comprehensive loss for the period

At 30 September 2018 (Unaudited)

At 1 April 2019 (Audited)

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive loss for the period

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Issue of ordinary shares Transaction cost attributable

to placing of ordinary shares Deemed acquisition in a subsidiary

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-

Share

Share

Other

Contribution

Translation

Statutory

Convertible

(Accumulated

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

note reserve

loss)

Sub-total

interests

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

6,484

(7,653)

(28,145)

866,811

12,002

33,672

-

(723,896)

159,275

55,141

214,416

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(48,864)

(48,864)

(8,291)

(57,155)

-

-

-

-

(25,528)

-

-

-

(25,528)

38

(25,490)

-

-

-

-

(25,528)

-

-

(48,864)

(74,392)

(8,253)

(82,645)

6,484

(7,653)

(28,145)

866,811

(13,526)

33,672

-

(772,760)

84,883

46,888

131,771

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Non-

Share

Share

Other

Contribution

Translation

Statutory

Option

(Accumalated

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

loss)

Sub-total

interests

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

7,781

4,177

(28,695)

866,811

(1,309)

26,429

3,944

(794,190)

84,948

50,147

135,095

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,627)

(11,627)

(10)

(11,637)

-

-

-

-

(19,317)

-

-

-

(19,317)

(285)

(19,602)

-

-

-

-

(19,317)

-

-

(11,627)

(30,944)

(295)

(31,239)

1,556

6,847

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,403

-

8,403

-

(430)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(430)

-

(430)

-

-

48,046

(15,811)

-

-

-

1,969

34,204

(47,987)

(13,783)

At 30 September 2019 (Unaudited)

9,337

10,594

19,351

851,000

(20,626)

26,429

3,944

(803,848)

96,181

1,865

98,046

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

19,316

(16,824)

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,029)

(45,679)

Net cash generated from financing activities

16,210

1,500

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,497

(61,003)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 April

28,816

91,922

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents

(12,239)

(6,887)

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September

28,074

24,032

7

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Corporate information

The Company was incorporated as an exempted Company with limited liabilities in the Cayman Islands on 9 July 2012. The registered office of the Company is located at P.O. Box 10008, Willow House, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1001, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is located at Room 1902, 19th Floor, No. 101, Kings' Road, Hong Kong.

The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 11 October 2013. The principal activity of the Company is investment holdings. The Group is principally engaged in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business in the PRC.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is the functional currency of the Company, and the functional currency of most of its subsidiaries is Renminbi ("RMB"). The directors of the Company considered that it is more appropriate to present the condensed consolidated financial statements in HK$ as the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. All values are rounded to nearest thousands (HK$'000) unless otherwise stated.

8

  1. Basis of preparation and principal accounting policies
    The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which is a collective term that includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations (the "Interpretations") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments (including derivative financial instruments) and investment properties, which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange of assets.
    Other than the changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new HKFRSs, in preparing these Interim Financial Statements, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimate uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
  2. Significant Accounting Policies
    The Group has adopted the following revised HKFRSs for the first time for the current Period's Interim Financial Statements.

HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs

Leases

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 cycle

The new and amendments to HKFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below.

3.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the Period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"), and the related interpretations.

Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16

The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16.

9

Definition of a lease

A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception or modification date.

Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed.

As a lessee

Allocation of consideration to components of a contract

For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. As a practical expedient, leases with similar characteristics are accounted on a portfolio basis when the Group reasonably expects that the effects on the financial statements would not differ materially from individual leases within the portfolio.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight line basis over the lease term.

Right-of-use assets

Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.

The cost of right-of-use asset includes:

  • the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;
  • any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;

10

  • any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and
  • an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories.

Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term.

Leasehold land and building

For payments of a property interest which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the entire property is presented as property, plant and equipment of the Group when the payments cannot be allocated reliably between the leasehold land and building elements, except for those that are classified and accounted for as investment properties.

Refundable rental deposits

Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted under HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments ("HKFRS 9") and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets.

Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable.

The lease payments include:

  • fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;
  • variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;
  • amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;
  • the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and
  • payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate.

11

After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments.

The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right- of-use assets) whenever:

  • the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.
  • the lease payments change due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review/expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate.

Lease modifications

The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if:

  • the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and
  • the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the standalone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that standalone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract.

For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.

Taxation

For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities.

Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16

Definition of a lease

The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standards to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application.

12

For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease.

As a lessee

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated.

When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts:

  1. relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as an alternative of impairment review;
  2. elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;
  3. excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application;
  4. applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with a similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment;
  5. used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options.

On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of HKFRS 16:

When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 12.37%.

4. Revenue

The principal activities of the Group are pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and provides hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service in the PRC.

13

5. Segment information

Information reported internally to the chief operating decision maker for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The Group organised into two operating divisions: (a) pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, and (b) hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business in the PRC. These divisions are the bases on which the Group reports its segment information.

Information regarding the Group's reportable segments is presented below.

Pharmaceutical

Hemodialysis

wholesale and

treatment and

distribution

consultancy

business

service business

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Six months ended 30 September 2019 (Unaudited)

Revenue

External sales

39,784

11,657

51,441

Results

Segment results

(2,286)

2,752

466

Unallocated corporate expenses

(4,020)

Loss from operations

(3,554)

Finance costs

(7,775)

Loss before taxation

(11,329)

Taxation

(308)

Loss for the period

(11,637)

14

Pharmaceutical

Hemodialysis

wholesale and

treatment and

distribution

consultancy

Consolidated

business

service business

(restated)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Six months ended 30 September 2018 (Unaudited)

Revenue

External sales

43,914

3,740

47,654

Results

Segment results

(3,572)

1,981

(1,591)

Impairment loss on goodwill

(35,462)

Unallocated corporate expenses

(4,033)

Loss from operations

(41,086)

Finance costs

(7,553)

Loss before taxation

(48,639)

Taxation

(805)

Loss for the period

(49,444)

Note:

No inter-segment sales under pharmaceutical wholesales and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil). Inter-segment sales are charged at arm's length and fully eliminated under consolidation.

15

Segment assets and liabilities

Pharmaceutical

Hemodialysis

wholesale and

treatment and

distribution

consultancy

business

service business

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

As at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited)

Assets

Segment assets

70,765

61,078

131,843

Goodwill

87,221

87,221

Unallocated corporate assets

7,769

Consolidated total assets

226,833

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

24,357

19,680

44,037

Other borrowing

67,100

Amounts due to a director and shareholders

3,200

Unallocated corporate liabilities

2,568

Consolidated total liabilities

116,905

As at 31 March 2019 (Audited)

Assets

Segment assets

81,808

47,679

129,487

Goodwill

-

95,208

95,208

Unallocated corporate assets

1,894

Consolidated total assets

226,589

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

19,155

7,338

26,493

Other borrowing

60,000

Amount due to a director

2,000

Unallocated corporate liabilities

3,001

Consolidated total liabilities

91,494

16

6. Loss from operations

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loss from operations has been arrived at after charging:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

3,351

1,046

Operating lease rentals in respect of land and building

39

692

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

35,462

Cost of inventories sold

39,246

41,302

Staff costs (including directors' remuneration)

6,361

5,871

7.

Finance costs

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest on:

- Other borrowings

7,775

7,553

7,775

7,553

17

8.

Taxation

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Current - the PRC

Charge for the period

308

805

Total tax charge for the period

308

805

The Group was not subject to any taxation under the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands during the Period (2018: Nil).

No provision for Hong Kong profits tax had been provided as the Group had no estimated assessable profit arising in Hong Kong during the Period (2018: Nil).

The Group's subsidiaries in the PRC were subject to Enterprise Income Tax at the rate of 25% based on the estimated assessable profit during the Period (2018: 25%).

9. Loss per share

The calculation of basic loss per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was based on the loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$11.627 million (2018: approximately HK$48.864 million for the basic loss per share) and on the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 933,703,560 shares (2018: 648,405,300 shares).

Diluted loss per share were same as the basic loss per share as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018.

18

10. Goodwill

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Cost

As at 1 April

915,844

922,147

Additional amounts recognised from

business combination occurring during the year

-

2,506

Deregistration of a subsidiary

-

(333)

Exchange realignment

(7,987)

(8,476)

907,857

915,844

Accumulated impairment losses

As at 1 April

820,636

785,524

Impairment loss recognised during the year

-

35,459

Deregistration of a subsidiary

-

(333)

Exchange realignment

-

(14)

820,636

820,636

Carrying amounts

87,221

95,208

Goodwill arising on an acquisition of Mingxi County Trading Company Limited#（明溪縣佳維貿易 有限公司）is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any.

  • English translations of official Chinese names are for identification purpose only.

19

11. Trade and other receivables and deposits

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Trade receivables, net (Note)

9,992

20,020

Prepayments and deposits paid

19,577

29,737

Other receivables

7,864

11,204

37,433

60,961

Less: Impairment loss recognised in respect of

other receivables

(2,188)

(2,188)

35,245

58,773

Note:

Payment terms with customers from the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business and hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business are mainly on credit. Invoices are normally payable from 30 to 90 days of issuance. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

0 to 90 days

12,748

21,070

91 to 180 days

1,634

1,254

181 to 365 days

1,718

3,290

Over 365 days

5,408

6,132

21,508

31,746

Less: Allowance for credit losses (HKFRS 9)

(11,516)

(11,726)

9,992

20,020

20

12. Share capital

Nominal

value of

Number of

ordinary

shares

shares

HK$'000

Authorised:

At 1 April 2017, 31 March 2018, 1 April 2018,

31 March 2019 and 30 September 2019 ordinary

share of HK$0.01 per share

2,000,000,000

20,000

Issued and fully paid:

At 1 April 2017, 31 March 2018, 1 April 2018,

31 March 2019 ordinary share of HK$0.01 per share

778,086,300

7,781

Issue of new shares (Note)

155,617,260

1,556

At 30 September 2019

933,703,560

9,337

Note:

On 23 August 2019, the Company and the placing agent ("Placing Agent") entered into the placing agreement pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through the Placing Agent to 155,617,260 placing shares and whose ultimate beneficial owners shall be independent Third Parties at a price of HK$0.054 per placing share. The gross proceeds from the placing was approximately HK$8,403,000 and the net proceeds was approximately HK$7,973,000. The placing was completed on 12 September 2019.

13. Trade and other payables

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Trade payables (Note)

14,597

21,168

Accruals and other payables

10,374

5,871

Contract liabilities

788

1,197

25,759

28,236

21

Note:

The credit period on purchases of certain goods is ranged from 30 to 90 days. The following is an aged analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

0 to 90 days

5,743

6,588

91 to 180 days

94

99

181 to 365 days

1,071

3,080

Over 365 days

7,689

11,401

14,597

21,168

  1. Amounts due to a director and shareholders
    Amounts due to a director and shareholders are unsecured, 5% interest rate per annum and repayable on demand. The related party is the spouse of the executive Director Mr. Wang Jia Jun ("Mr. Wang").
  2. Other borrowings

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Carrying amount repayable within one year:

Secured loan repayable within one year (Note i)

60,000

60,000

Unsecured loans repayable within one year (Note ii)

7,100

-

67,100

60,000

22

Notes:

    1. On 28 November 2017, the Company as borrower entered into a loan agreement with an independent third party (the "Lender") for a loan in the principal amount of HK$100,000,000 (the "Loan") for a term of 3 months with an option to renew for another 3 months after the maturity of the Loan. On 28 February 2018, the Company exercised the renewal option and the Lender agreed to the extension of the Loan to another 3 months to 28 May 2018. On 27 June 2018, the Lender and the Company agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Loan to 28 May 2019. On 7 May 2019, the Company and the Lender entered into a supplemental loan agreement pursuant to which the Repayment Date of the Loan be extended to 28 June 2020.
      The Loan is secured by the Debenture. The interest rate of the Loan was (i) 3.9% per month for the first month after drawing of the Loan; (ii) 1.8% per month for the second month after drawing of the Loan; (iii) 1.25% per month for the third month after drawing of the Loan; and (iv) 1.25% per month for the fourth month to the sixth month after drawing of the Loan and until the repayment of the Loan as renewed (i.e. 28 May 2019). After the reporting period, HK$40 million was repaid on 14 November 2018. The outstanding Loan amount is HK$60 million at the end of the reporting period.
    2. The loans are unsecured, 5% per annum and repayable on demand.
  2. Dividend
    The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (2018: Nil).
  3. Related party/connected parties transaction
    During the reporting period, other than those transactions and balances detailed elsewhere in the Interim Financial Statements, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties which, in the opinion of the Directors, were carried out on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary course of the Group's business:
  1. Key management personnel

Remuneration for key management personnel, including amount paid to the Directors and other members of key management during the period were as follows:

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Salaries, allowances and benefits in kind

1,260

842

Provident fund contributions

18

18

Total compensation paid to key management personnel

1,278

860

23

  1. Transaction

During the reporting period, the Group had the following transactions with related parties:

Six months ended

30 September

Name of related parties and nature of transactions

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Rental expenses paid to the mother of

Ms. Yung Ka Lai ("Ms. Yung") (Note)

58

38

Rental expenses paid to

Fujian Jiarui Pharmaceutical Chain

Company Limited which is 50% owned by

the cousin of Ms. Yung (Note)

-

288

Note: Ms. Yung was the former director of the Company and the spouse of Mr. Wang.

The Group had entered into a number of transactions with connected parties which, upon the listing of shares on the Stock Exchange, became connected persons of the Company under the listing Rules. These transactions are continuing transactions exempt from the independent shareholder's approval requirements under the Listing Rules.

  1. Comparative figures
    Certain comparative figures were reclassified to conform with the current Period's presentation.
  2. Approval of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on 25 November 2019.

24

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Business Review

The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business (the "Wholesale Business") and the hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business (the "Hemodialysis Business") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Wholesale Business

The Group has a large and broad customer base through our distribution network in Fujian Province in the PRC. The Group distributes pharmaceutical products to our customers located principally in the Fujian Province in the PRC. Our customers can be categorized into three types namely hospitals and healthcare institutions, distributor customers and end customers such as companies operating pharmaceutical retail chain stores, independent pharmacies, and outpatient departments of community hospitals, healthcare service stations and clinics.

Hemodialysis Business

To diversify the Group's business, the Group had acquired a new business which is engaged in the Hemodialysis Business through Mingxi County Trading Company Limited#（明溪縣佳維 貿易有限公司）in March 2017. In respect of the Hemodialysis Business, the Group currently operates jointly-operated hemodialysis treatment centers under co-operations contracts and owns several self-operated hemodialysis treatment centers.

Outlook and Prospect

The medical reform policy implemented in 2017 in the PRC controlled the pharmaceutical costs in public hospitals in Fujian Province and had reduced the overall size of the Wholesale Business, thereby causing adverse impact on the operation and performance of the Group. Since the business environment changed as a result of the government policy, the Group decided to allocate more resources in developing the Hemodialysis Business. The Group believes that the demand for Hemodialysis Business in the PRC is strong and it offers ample opportunity for growth and development. Thus, the Group will continue its strategy to transform by utilising its experience and strength in the healthcare sector from the Wholesale Business to the Hemodialysis Business.

  • English translations of official Chinese names are for identification purpose only.

25

Looking forward, the Group will primarily focus on the establishment of more new self- operated hemodialysis treatment centres in the PRC so as to expand its operating scale and gain market share. At the same time, the Group will continue to pay attention to different investment opportunities, identify appropriate businesses and projects for shareholders and increase shareholder returns.

Interim Dividend

The Board has resolved not declare any interim dividend for the Period (2018: Nil).

Financial Review

Revenue

For the Period, the revenue of the Group was approximately HK$51.441 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$3.787 million or 7.95% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was mainly generated from the Hemodialysis Business.

For the Period, the Group's revenue from the Wholesale Business was approximately HK$39.784 million, representing a drop of approximately HK$4.13 million or 9.40% when compared with the same period in 2018. The drop was mainly due to the slowdown in demand of pharmaceutical products from public hospitals in the Fujian Province.

For the Period, the Group's revenue from the Hemodialysis Business was approximately HK$11.657 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$7.917 million or 211.68% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the increasing number of patients admitted to our treatment centres and strengthening demand for our service.

Gross Profit Margin

For the Period and the same period in 2018, the Group's gross profit margins were approximately 23.71% and approximately 13.33% respectively. The increase was mainly attributable to the effective cost control with the Hemodialysis Business.

26

Selling and Distribution Costs

For the Period, the Group's selling and distribution costs were approximately HK$8.344 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$6.411 million or 331.66% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to the increase of marketing and promotional expenses in the Hemodialysis Business.

Administrative Expenses

For the Period, the Group's administrative expenses were approximately HK$7.607 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$2.168 million or 22.18% when compared with the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the effective cost control on human resource management.

Finance Costs

For the Period, the Group's finance costs were approximately HK$7.775 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$0.222 million or 2.94% when compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher interest rate with short term unsecured loans borrowed during the Period.

Taxation

During the Period, the Group's taxation expenses were approximately HK$0.308 million, due to an provision of income tax expenses for the Hemodialysis Business.

Net Loss

During the Period, the Group's net loss attributable to the owner of the Company was approximately HK$11.637 million, representing a decrease of approximately 79.64% when compared with the same period in 2018. The significant decline was mainly due to the decrease in the administrative expenses and no impairment of goodwill.

27

Total Comprehensive Loss

For the Period, the Group's total comprehensive loss attributable to the owners of the Company was approximately HK$31.239 million, representing a decrease of approximately 62.20% when compared with the same period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to no impairment of goodwill during the Period.

Capital Expenditure

The Group's capital expenditure requirements mainly relate to additions of its property, plant and equipments for the operation of hemodialysis treatment centres. The Group spent approximately HK$3.858 million on property, plant and equipment during the Period.

Liquidity and Financial Resources

The Group had total cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$28.074 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$28.816 million).

The Group recorded total current assets of approximately HK$72.490 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2018: approximately HK$98.509 million) and total current liabilities of approximately HK$116.905 million as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately HK$91.494 million). The current ratio of the Group, calculated by dividing the current assets by the current liabilities, was approximately 0.62 as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: approximately 1.077).

Gearing ratio (borrowings net of cash and cash equivalent, over equity attributable to owners of the Company) as at 30 September 2019 was approximately 40.58% (31 March 2019: approximately 36.71%).

Contingent Liabilities

As at 30 September 2019, no member of the Group was engaged in any litigation or arbitration of material importance and no litigation or claim of material importance was known to the Directors to be pending or threatened against any member of the Group (31 March 2019: Nil).

28

Financing and Treasury Policies

The Group continues to adopt prudent financing and treasury policies. All the Group's financing and treasury activities are centrally managed and controlled. Implementation of the Group's related policies is made under collective but extensive considerations on liquidity risk, financing cost and exchange rate risk.

Foreign Exchange Risk

Almost all transactions of the Group are denominated in Renminbi and Hong Kong dollars and most of the bank deposits are being kept in Renminbi and Hong Kong dollars to minimise exposure to foreign exchange risk. As the fiscal policy of the Central Government of the PRC in relation to Renminbi is stable throughout the period, the Directors believe that the potential foreign exchange exposure to the Group is limited. Therefore, the Group had not implemented any formal hedging or other alternative policies to deal with such exposure during the six months ended 30 September 2019.

Material Acquisitions and Disposals

On 21 February 2019, Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited (the "HK Company"), Fuzhou Ren An Medical Technology Limited (the "PRC Minority Shareholder") and Fujian Province Fuzhou City Huihao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (the "Target Company") entered into the capital reduction agreement in relation to the reduction of the registered capital of the Target Company by RMB20 million, representing approximately 21.86% of existing registered capital of the Target Company, of which RMB715,000 will be reduced from the registered capital owned by the HK Company and RMB19,285,000 will be reduced from the registered capital owned by the PRC Minority Shareholder. The capital reduction agreement was completed on 23 April 2019. The Target Company remains as a subsidiary of the Company and the PRC Minority Shareholder ceased to be a substantial shareholder of the Target Company. The financial results of the Target Group continue to be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the Group following the completion.

29

Charges on the Group's Assets

As at 30 September 2019, the Group charged to the Lender of other borrowing by way of first floating charge all its undertaking, property, assets, goodwill, rights and revenues, whatsoever and whosesoever, both present and future, including all book and other debts now and from time to time due or owing to the Company, the uncalled capital, goodwill and all intellectual properties and intellectual property rights, patents, patent applications, trademarks, service marks, trade names, registered designs, copyrights, licenses and ancillary and connected rights both present and future of the Company so that the charge hereby created shall be a continuing security by way of first floating.

For more details of the charges, please refer to Note 15 and the Company's announcement dated 28 November 2017, 28 February 2018, 27 June 2018 and 8 May 2019.

Capital Commitments

Capital commitments at each of the end of the reporting date contracted but not provided for in the consolidated financial statements were as follows:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Commitments for the construction contract

for leasehold improvement

4,115

5,732

Commitments for the sales and purchases agreement

for plant and machinery

9,795

-

Employee Information

As at 30 September 2019, the Group had 125 (31 March 2019: 102) full time employees. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the staff costs, including Directors' remuneration, totalled approximately HK$6.467 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: approximately HK$26.555 million). Share options and bonuses are also available to the Group's employees at the discretion of the Board and depending upon the financial performance of the Group.

Significant Events after the Reporting Period

There was no significant event took place subsequent to the end of the reporting period.

30

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY AND ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS

Disclosure of Interests

  1. Directors' interest and short position in the securities of the Company

As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares of the Company ("Shares"), underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) which will have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register referred to therein or which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in the Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing Rules, were as follows:

Approximate

percentage

Number

of the total

Name of director

Nature of interest

of shares

Position

issued shares

Mr. Wang Jia Jun

Corporate interest

17,601,475

Long

1.89%

Interest of spouse

(Note)

Note: Mr. Wang Jia Jun is interested in the Company's shares through Power King Investment Development Limited which is held by his wife, Ms. Yung Ka Lai.

31

Approximate

percentage

Number

of the total

Name of director

Nature of interests

of shares

Position

issued shares

ii) Shares Options

Mr. Chen Jinshan

Beneficial owner

6,400,000

Long

0.69%

Mr. Wang Jia Jun

Beneficial owner

6,400,000

Long

0.69%

Mr. Wong Hon Kit

Beneficial owner

200,000

Long

0.02%

Dr. Liu Yongping

Beneficial owner

200,000

Long

0.02%

Mr. Ho Man

Beneficial owner

200,000

Long

0.02%

The details of the Directors' personal interest in the underlying shares of the Company in respect of share options granted by the Company are stated in the following section "Share Options Granted to Directors and Employees".

Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, the Directors of the Company were not aware of any other person (other than the Directors and chief executive of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO.

32

  1. Substantial shareholders' interests and short positions in shares and underlying shares

As at 30 September 2019, other than the interests of a director or chief executive of the Company as disclosed under the heading "Directors' and chief executive's interest in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations" above, the following persons (not being a Director or the chief executive officer of the Company) have an interest or a short position in Shares or underlying Shares which would be required to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO:

Approximate

percentage

Number of

of the total

Name of shareholder

Capacity

Position

shares

issued shares

New Hope International

Beneficial owner

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

(Hong Kong) Limited

(Note)

Southern Hope

Corporate interest

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

Enterprise Company

Limited (Note)

New Hope Group

Corporate interest

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

Company Limited

(Note)

Tibet Hengye Feng

Corporate interest

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

Industrial Company

Limited (Note)

Mr. Liu Yonghao (Note)

Corporate interest

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

Ms. Liu Chang (Note)

Corporate interest

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

Ms. Li Wei (Note)

Interest of spouse

Long

54,914,804

5.88%

33

Note: New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is interested in 54,914,804 shares. The issued share capital of New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is owned as to 75% by Southern Hope Enterprise Company Limited which is in turn owned as to 51% by New Hope Group Company Limited and 49% by Tibet Hengye Feng Industrial Company Limited. Both New Hope Group Company Limited and Tibet Hengye Feng Industrial Company Limited are owned as to 62.34% by Mr. Liu Yonghao, as to 36.35% by Ms. Liu Chang and as to 1.31% by Ms. Li Wei. Mr. Liu Yonghao, Ms. Liu Chang and Ms. Li Wei are deemed to be interested in the shares in which New Hope International (Hong Kong) Limited is interested in.

DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES

Apart from as disclosed under the heading "Directors' and chief executive's interests in shares, underlying shares and debentures" above, at no time since incorporation of the Company were rights to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or of any other body corporate granted to any Directors or their respective spouse or children under 18 years of age, or were any such rights exercised by them; or was the Company, its holding company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the Directors, their respective spouse or children under 18 years of age to acquire such rights in any other body corporate.

34

SHARE OPTION SCHEMES

On 24 September 2013, the Company adopted a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") whereby the Board can grant options for the subscription of our shares to the employees, managerial staff and senior employees and those other persons that the Board considers that they will contribute or have contributed to the Group (the "Participants") as described in the Share Option Scheme in order to serve as compliment and to reciprocate their contribution to the Group. The maximum number of shares that can be issued according to the Share Option Scheme was 64,840,530 shares, which is equivalent to 10% of the issued capital of the Company after completion of the Listing on the Stock Exchange. The number of options that may be granted pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme shall not exceed 10% of the issued shares immediately after the completion of the Listing. Unless otherwise approved by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, the number of shares that may be granted to a Participant under the options shall not exceed 1% within any 12-month period (other than those granted to the substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or the independent non-executive Directors or any of their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules)), or the total number of shares that may be granted under the options to the substantial shareholders of the Company or the independent non-executive Directors or any of their respective associates shall not exceed 0.1% of the shares in issue of the Company from time to time. There is no minimum period that the options must be held before they become exercisable, and the options granted shall be exercised within the period decided by the Board; however no options shall be exercised 10 years after they have been granted. The exercise price of the option shall be the higher of (a) the closing price of the shares on the daily quotation sheet of the Stock Exchange on the date of grant; (b) the average closing price of the shares on the daily quotation sheet of the Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant; and (c) nominal value of the share. Each grantee shall pay a consideration of HK$1.00 at the time the option is granted. The Share Option Scheme shall take effect from the date it is adopted and shall remain effective within a period of 10 years from that date.

On 26 October 2018, the Company, in accordance with the Share Option Scheme, granted an aggregate of 64,840,000 share options to the Participants, to subscribe, in aggregate, for up to 64,840,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at that date. During the period ended 30 September 2019, no share options have been granted by the Company since the Share Option Scheme was adopted.

35

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SHARES

During the six month ended 30 September 2019, there was no purchases, sales or redemptions of the Company's listed securities by the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

There are no provisions for pre-emptive rights under the Company's Articles of Association or the laws of Cayman Islands, which would oblige the Company to offer new shares on a pro- rata basis to existing shareholders.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code. The Company has made specific enquiry with all Directors and all the Directors have confirmed their compliance with the required standards set out in the Model Code throughout the period ended 30 September 2019.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company strived to maintain a high standard of corporate governance and complied with the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. To the knowledge of the Board, the Company had fully complied with the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") for the six months ended 30 September 2019.

36

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Remuneration Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules. The Remuneration Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. Mr. Wong Hon Kit is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

The role and function of the Remuneration Committee include, but are not limited to, the determination of the specific remuneration package of all executive Directors, including benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment, and making recommendations to the Board of the remuneration of non-executive Directors. The Remuneration Committee considers factors such as salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities of the Directors, employment conditions elsewhere in the Group and desirability of performance-based remuneration.

NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with paragraphs A.5.1 and D.3.1 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man.

The primary duties of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee include, but are not limited to: (i) reviewing the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board on a regular basis and making recommendations to the Board regarding any proposed changes; (ii) identifying individuals suitably qualified to become members of the Board and selecting or making recommendations to the Board on the selection of, individuals nominated for directorships; (iii) making recommendations to the Board on relevant matters relating to the appointment or re-appointment of Directors and succession planning for Directors in particular the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company; and (iv) keeping the effectiveness of the corporate governance and system of internal controls of the Group.

37

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee was established on 24 September 2013 in compliance with written terms of reference in compliance with Rules 3.21 of the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man. Mr. Wong Hon Kit is the chairman of the Audit Committee.

The primary duties of the audit committee include, but are not limited to: (i) to review and monitor the external auditors' independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standard; (ii) monitoring integrity of financial statements of the Company and the Company's annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports; (iii) reviewing the Company's financial controls, internal control and risk management systems; and (iv) reporting to the Board on the matters set out in the code provisions as stated in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 were reviewed by the Audit Committee, which was of the opinion that the preparation of such results complied with the applicable accounting standards and requirements and that adequate disclosures were made.

SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT

Based on the information available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Directors, the Company maintained adequate public float since the listing of the Shares on 11 October 2013.

38

PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The interim results announcement for the Period of the Company is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.wanjia-gp.com.) respectively. The interim report 2019 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course.

By order of the Board

Wanjia Group Holdings Limited

Wang Jia Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinshan and Mr. Wang Jia Jun, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man.

39

Disclaimer

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56aOrganigram expects revenue to rise in Q1 2020 compared with final quarter 2019
AQ
09:56aSPENDEDGE : Analyzes European Procurement Best Practices for Businesses - Request Free Platform Access for Detailed Insights
BU
09:55aThe Medicines Co. Shares Up 23% on Novartis Buyout Offer
DJ
09:55aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:53aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : GE brings in shipper Maersk's CFO as finance chief
RE
09:53aMexico to urge Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
09:53aSINO HARBOUR : Voluntary announcement-increase in shareholdings by a substantial shareholder
PU
09:53aWINCANTON : Form 8.3 - Wincanton Plc
PU
09:53aINTEL : and MediaTek Partner to Deliver 5G on the PC
PU
09:53aB COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Assessment of Private Placement of Debentures (Series 12) to Institutional Investors in Exchange for Debentures (6)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group