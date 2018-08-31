Log in
Wanjia : List of Directors and their Role and Function] LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/31/2018 | 05:52am EDT

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Chen Jinshan

Mr. Wang Jia Jun

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Wong Hon Kit

Dr. Liu Yongping Mr. Ho Man

The Board has set up three committees and members of these committees are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Wong Hon Kit (Chairman) Dr. Liu Yongping

Mr. Ho Man

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Hon Kit (Chairman)

Dr. Liu Yongping

Mr. Ho Man

NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Hon Kit

Dr. Liu Yongping Mr. Ho Man

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:51:13 UTC
