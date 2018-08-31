Wanjia : List of Directors and their Role and Function] LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Chen Jinshan
Mr. Wang Jia Jun
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Wong Hon Kit
Dr. Liu Yongping Mr. Ho Man
The Board has set up three committees and members of these committees are set out below:
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Wong Hon Kit (Chairman) Dr. Liu Yongping
Mr. Ho Man
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Hon Kit (Chairman)
Dr. Liu Yongping
Mr. Ho Man
NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Hon Kit
Dr. Liu Yongping Mr. Ho Man
Hong Kong, 31 August 2018
