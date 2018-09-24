Wanjia : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ຬྗණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 401)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held on 19 October 2018 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. at Room 1902, 19th Floor, 101 King's Road, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. "THAT
(A) the agreement dated 23 August 2018 (the "Agreement") (a copy of which has been tabled at the meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) entered into between Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Vendor") and Jing Hoi Ou Investment Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 99.80% of the registered capital in ၅ܔλ̬ऎᔼᖹஹᕁϞࠢபʮ̡ (for transliteration purpose only, Fujian Huihao Sihai Pharmaceutical Chain Company Limited) (the "Disposal Company"), for a consideration of HK$49,000,000 (the "Disposal") and all the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
(B) any of the director of the Company (the "Director") be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things, negotiate, approve, agree, sign, initial, ratify and/or execute such further documents, instruments and agreements (whether under common seal or not) and to take all steps and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder as he/ she may in his/her absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to the Agreement and the implementation of all transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."
By order of the Board
Wanjia Group Holdings Limited
Wang Jia Jun
Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 September 2018

Registered office:

Head office and principal place of

P.O. Box 10008,

business in Hong Kong:

Willow House,

Room 1902, 19th Floor,

Cricket Square

101 King's Road

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Hong Kong

Cayman Islands
Notes:

1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, subject to provisions of the articles of association of the Company, to vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company but must be present in person at the EGM to represent the member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

2. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with the circular of the Company dated 24 September 2018. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM in person, you are encourage to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof, should he/she/it so wish.

3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power of authority must be deposited at the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Room 1902, 19th Floor, 101 King's Road, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

4. In the cast of joint holders of Shares, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one such joint holders are present at the EGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

5. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 15 October 2018 (Monday) to 19 October 2018 (Friday) (both dates inclusive) during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all relevant transfer documents accompanied by the relevant Share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on 12 October 2018 (Friday) for registration.

6. As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chen Jinshan and Mr. Wang Jia Jun as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Hon Kit, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Ho Man as independent non-executive Directors.