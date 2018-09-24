Wanjia : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANJIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ຬྗණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 401)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held on 19 October 2018 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. at Room 1902, 19th Floor, 101 King's Road, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. "THAT

(A) the agreement dated 23 August 2018 (the "Agreement") (a copy of which has been tabled at the meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) entered into between Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Vendor") and Jing Hoi Ou Investment Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 99.80% of the registered capital in ၅ܔ౉λ̬ऎᔼᖹஹᕁϞࠢப΂ʮ̡ (for transliteration purpose only, Fujian Huihao Sihai Pharmaceutical Chain Company Limited) (the "Disposal Company"), for a consideration of HK$49,000,000 (the "Disposal") and all the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(B) any of the director of the Company (the "Director") be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things, negotiate, approve, agree, sign, initial, ratify and/or execute such further documents, instruments and agreements (whether under common seal or not) and to take all steps and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder as he/ she may in his/her absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to the Agreement and the implementation of all transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."

2. THAT Mr. Ho Man be re-elected as an independent non-executive Director.

3. THAT Mr. Wang Jia Jun be re-elected as an executive Director.

By order of the Board

Wanjia Group Holdings Limited

Wang Jia Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 September 2018 Registered office: Head office and principal place of P.O. Box 10008, business in Hong Kong: Willow House, Room 1902, 19th Floor, Cricket Square 101 King's Road Grand Cayman KY1-1001 Hong Kong Cayman Islands

Notes: