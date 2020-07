"If we all wore masks, I think that's probably the most important thing we can do right now to make sure that rebound is faster, not slowing," Kaplan told the National Press Club in a virtual event, noting the economy has slowed since the virus has resurged across the United States in the last several weeks.

"Many small businesses that might have made it without the resurgence in the virus will not make it."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)