Want to Identify the Latest Global Pricing Strategies in the Market? Take a Look at Infiniti Research's Latest Blog

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on the latest
pricing strategies adopted by companies to boost their profits.
The article gives a comprehensive overview of the new pricing
strategies such as penetration pricing, economy pricing,
psychological pricing and promotional pricing. It also highlights the
important factors involved in the pricing of products that are relevant
in today’s competitive business scenario.
Adopting the right pricing
strategies is a complex task and involves developing a precise
knowledge of the market and its consumers. Keeping prices too high or
low to maximize profits or sales can result in heavy losses for
companies. This makes it vital for companies to formulate pricing
strategies that can consider factors such as consumers' ability to
pay, market conditions, and productions costs before the pricing of
products. Companies also need to identify their value proposition before
adopting any competitive pricing strategy. If achieving
operational efficiency is a key value proposition for the company, then
they need to devise a competition-based pricing strategy. On the
other hand, if the company's value proposition is product leadership,
then they are required to price their products comparatively higher to
similar products in the market.
Companies require precise pricing strategies to stay ahead of the
curve. Get
Companies require precise pricing strategies to stay ahead of the curve.
of price analysis solutions can help you adopt the right pricing
strategies.
The new pricing strategies in the marketing:
Penetration pricing
Companies adopt various strategies while entering a market to gain
substantial market shares. This either comes in the form of free
services or low prices for their products for a limited period of time.
This is one of the most sought pricing strategies employed by
companies to set up their customer base in a particular market.
Want to analyze customers’ sensitivity to price changes and
identify the price gap between a retailer’s and competitors’ prices? Request
a free proposal and achieve your business goals with
the help of our competitive pricing solutions.
Economy pricing
At times, companies decide not to spend more on promoting products and
services. This is the time when they keep the marketing cost of their
products to the minimum. This strategy is quite effective and is widely
used by companies as it delivers significant sales during the time of
recession.
Psychological pricing
Psychological pricing strategies are usually adopted by companies
when they want to market their product to price-conscious customers.
Since psychological pricing is based on consumers' emotional responses
rather than their rational responses, it proves to be highly beneficial
in gauging the desired consumer base. Even if consumers are not
acquitted with the market, prices still remain the deciding factor in
making the purchase or availing a particular service offering.
Does the process of adopting accurate pricing strategies still
seem complex to you? Request
for more information and know how our competitive
intelligence services can help you address the complexities of such
strategies.
