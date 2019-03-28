Want to Know How SpendEdge's Demand Aggregation Solution Helped a Pharmaceutical Company to Achieve Savings of US $2.1 Million – Request a Free Proposal Now!

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence
solutions, has announced the completion of their demand
aggregation engagement for a pharmaceutical company.
Project background
The client wanted to determine the aggregate demand for medicines
produced by the company to reduce their overall cost. The total
engagement period agreed upon with the client was three months.
-
Objective 1: The company wanted to control the increasing spend
of the company by efficiently planning their ordering patterns and
packaging configurations.
-
Objective 2: They were also interested in improving supply
chain visibility to reduce their sourcing costs.
-
“Demand aggregation allows companies to gain visibility into their
purchasing requests by coordinating and consolidating individual
requirements. It enables companies to analyze the spend of their
business and improve the efficacy of their supply chain,” says
Srinivas R (Manager – Procurement Services at SpendEdge)
Key findings and solutions offered
In a span of three months, the client – a
leading pharmaceutical company – addressed exacerbating
inefficiencies in their resource allocation methods and upgraded their
procurement process. The demand aggregation solution offered also helped
them to:
-
Facilitate the agreement of contracts with negotiated prices for
different volumes on their terms.
-
Improve the efficacy of their supply chain and ensure the timely
allocation of resources for payments.
-
Strategic planning of resources and ordering patterns is imperative
With SpendEdge’s help, the pharmaceutical company was able to implement
strategic purchasing strategies. These strategies allowed them to
establish a large-scale competitive procurement process that can provide
greater assurance of supply. The solutions offered helped the client to
reduce their financial costs pertaining to the procurement process and
achieve savings of US $2.1 million.
