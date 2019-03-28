Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Want to Know How SpendEdge's Demand Aggregation Solution Helped a Pharmaceutical Company to Achieve Savings of US $2.1 Million – Request a Free Proposal Now!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:18am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their demand aggregation engagement for a pharmaceutical company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005649/en/

Demand aggregation engagement for a pharmaceutical company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand aggregation engagement for a pharmaceutical company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The client wanted to determine the aggregate demand for medicines produced by the company to reduce their overall cost. The total engagement period agreed upon with the client was three months.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to control the increasing spend of the company by efficiently planning their ordering patterns and packaging configurations.
  • Objective 2: They were also interested in improving supply chain visibility to reduce their sourcing costs.
  • Interested in gaining more information? Request a free demo and know how our demand aggregation solutions can help you improve the efficiency of the supply chain.

“Demand aggregation allows companies to gain visibility into their purchasing requests by coordinating and consolidating individual requirements. It enables companies to analyze the spend of their business and improve the efficacy of their supply chain,” says Srinivas R (Manager – Procurement Services at SpendEdge)

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of three months, the client – a leading pharmaceutical company – addressed exacerbating inefficiencies in their resource allocation methods and upgraded their procurement process. The demand aggregation solution offered also helped them to:

  • Facilitate the agreement of contracts with negotiated prices for different volumes on their terms.
  • Improve the efficacy of their supply chain and ensure the timely allocation of resources for payments.
  • Strategic planning of resources and ordering patterns is imperative for businesses to reduce excess spend. Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of demand aggregation solutions today!

With SpendEdge’s help, the pharmaceutical company was able to implement strategic purchasing strategies. These strategies allowed them to establish a large-scale competitive procurement process that can provide greater assurance of supply. The solutions offered helped the client to reduce their financial costs pertaining to the procurement process and achieve savings of US $2.1 million.

To access the complete case study on demand aggregation, get in touch with our experts now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aINVEST BANK PSC : to Consider Entry of Strategic Investor on April 10
AQ
11:49aBAHRAIN DUTY FREE COMPLEX : Shareholders Approve BD 7 Million Dividend
AQ
11:49aPARK STREET NORDICOM A/S : – Annual Report 2018
AQ
11:49aDP WORLD : Dubai Chamber to Lead Trade Delegation to Panama in April
AQ
11:49aPRO FOOTBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION : To Host eSports Tournament
PR
11:47aEXILLON ENERGY : February Production Report
AQ
11:47aEGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 Reaches Total Depth
AQ
11:47aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil Continues Successful Appraisal Drilling at Eridu Field
AQ
11:47aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco Signs Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire 70% Majority Stake in SABIC
AQ
11:47aWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Introduces World's First Remote-Activated System
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
51&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.