Want to Know How SpendEdge's Demand Aggregation Solution Helped a Pharmaceutical Company to Achieve Savings of US $2.1 Million – Request a Free Proposal Now!

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their demand aggregation engagement for a pharmaceutical company.

Project background

The client wanted to determine the aggregate demand for medicines produced by the company to reduce their overall cost. The total engagement period agreed upon with the client was three months.

Objective 1: The company wanted to control the increasing spend of the company by efficiently planning their ordering patterns and packaging configurations.

They were also interested in improving supply chain visibility to reduce their sourcing costs.

“Demand aggregation allows companies to gain visibility into their purchasing requests by coordinating and consolidating individual requirements. It enables companies to analyze the spend of their business and improve the efficacy of their supply chain,” says Srinivas R (Manager – Procurement Services at SpendEdge)

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of three months, the client – a leading pharmaceutical company – addressed exacerbating inefficiencies in their resource allocation methods and upgraded their procurement process. The demand aggregation solution offered also helped them to:

Facilitate the agreement of contracts with negotiated prices for different volumes on their terms.

Improve the efficacy of their supply chain and ensure the timely allocation of resources for payments.

Strategic planning of resources and ordering patterns is imperative for businesses to reduce excess spend.

With SpendEdge’s help, the pharmaceutical company was able to implement strategic purchasing strategies. These strategies allowed them to establish a large-scale competitive procurement process that can provide greater assurance of supply. The solutions offered helped the client to reduce their financial costs pertaining to the procurement process and achieve savings of US $2.1 million.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

