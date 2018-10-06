Want to Save on Insurance? Learn about GEICO's Discount Programs

You work hard for your money, and GEICO
wants you to keep more of it.
In addition to offering competitive rates, GEICO
has a number of discount programs aimed at providing customers with the
best price possible. From special programs for our military to reduced
rates for vehicles with special features, GEICO
has a range of discounts suited for nearly every driver.
Here are just 5 of them:
-
Students
who maintain at least a ‘B’ average and attend school full-time could
save by taking advantage of GEICO’s Good Student Discount. A Good
Driver Discount is also available to students (and others) who remain
accident free for five years.
-
Seasoned
drivers who are 50 or older could earn a discount for completing a defensive
driving course. Discounts are also available for retired military
and government employees.
-
Active
duty and retired military personnel, as well as those serving in
the National Guard or Reserves, may be eligible for discounts of up to
15 percent on their total insurance premium. GEICO also offers
Emergency Deployment Discounts and insurance discounts to members of
certain military-related organizations.
-
Does your vehicle have safety
features such as daytime running lights, anti-lock brakes and air
bags? If so, you may qualify for discounts. An anti-theft system could
also save you money, as much as 25 percent on the comprehensive
portion of your premium.
-
Insuring multiple cars or combining your vehicle coverage with
homeowners, renters, condo or mobile home coverage through the
GEICO Insurance Agency could also save you money and provide more
convenience.
Some discounts are not available in all states, in all GEICO companies,
or in all situations. Learn more about GEICO
discount programs at https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/.
