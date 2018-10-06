Want to Save on Insurance? Learn about GEICO's Discount Programs

Log in
10/06/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

You work hard for your money, and GEICO wants you to keep more of it.

In addition to offering competitive rates, GEICO has a number of discount programs aimed at providing customers with the best price possible. From special programs for our military to reduced rates for vehicles with special features, GEICO has a range of discounts suited for nearly every driver.

Here are just 5 of them:

  1. Students who maintain at least a ‘B’ average and attend school full-time could save by taking advantage of GEICO’s Good Student Discount. A Good Driver Discount is also available to students (and others) who remain accident free for five years.
  2. Seasoned drivers who are 50 or older could earn a discount for completing a defensive driving course. Discounts are also available for retired military and government employees.
  3. Active duty and retired military personnel, as well as those serving in the National Guard or Reserves, may be eligible for discounts of up to 15 percent on their total insurance premium. GEICO also offers Emergency Deployment Discounts and insurance discounts to members of certain military-related organizations.
  4. Does your vehicle have safety features such as daytime running lights, anti-lock brakes and air bags? If so, you may qualify for discounts. An anti-theft system could also save you money, as much as 25 percent on the comprehensive portion of your premium.
  5. Insuring multiple cars or combining your vehicle coverage with homeowners, renters, condo or mobile home coverage through the GEICO Insurance Agency could also save you money and provide more convenience.

Some discounts are not available in all states, in all GEICO companies, or in all situations. Learn more about GEICO discount programs at https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2018
