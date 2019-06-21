Want to Understand the Key Challenges Companies Face in Direct Procurement Management? | Get in Touch with SpendEdge's Experts Now!

Log in
Want to Understand the Key Challenges Companies Face in Direct Procurement Management?

06/21/2019 | 10:22am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the challenges in direct procurement management.

Challenges in Direct Procurement Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Challenges in Direct Procurement Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Direct procurement management is imperative for companies that have complex supply chains operating across different borders. Such companies entail multinational suppliers and have longer lead times, making it challenging for them to save costs. Direct procurement management further impacts customer experience and retention.

At SpendEdge, we understand that direct procurement management is crucial for companies to ensure their success in the market. Therefore, we have listed out the challenges that companies need to overcome to improve supply chain management and increase customer retention.

Challenges in Direct Procurement Management:

Complex supply chains

The complex supplier base puts valuable goods at stake and increases the possibilities of errors in direct procurement management. It necessitates companies to engage with suppliers directly to place their orders and involves multi-tiered supply chains, increasing challenges for companies.

Globalization

Companies nowadays need to manage an expansive and diverse supply chain spread across the globe. They require accurate data and real-time market information to ensure an efficient flow of goods in different countries. This requires extensive documentation to clear customs and increased collaboration among stakeholders and governments.

Logistics management

In direct procurement process, logistics is directly linked to the success of the business. It plays an important role in delivering goods to customers. Therefore, companies must ensure the safe delivery of products in a timely manner. Preventing goods shortages and maintaining a positive customer experience also becomes a major responsibility for organizations.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

© Business Wire 2019
