Ward Henderson Management - Second Brexit Referendum Could be on the Cards

02/01/2019 | 04:35am EST

Ward Henderson Management - Corbyn proposes plan that could pave the way for second Brexit referendum.

Last week, Jeremy Corbyn leader of the UK opposition Labour Party announced a plan that may gain the support of MPs and would please those in favor of a second Brexit referendum.

Corbyn’s proposal suggests calling on the UK government to allow a parliamentary vote to decide on the option of a second referendum.

Ministers are being urged to allow enough time to weigh the various options for Brexit after UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected in a meaningful vote earlier this month.

Analysts at Ward Henderson Management say one possible option, and one that is preferred by Corbyn’s party is a Norway-style Brexit that would entail a comprehensive customs union.

European Council Representative, Donald Tusk has repeatedly stated that the UK could simply remain a part of the European Union if no workable deal is to be agreed upon by both parties.

Analysts at Ward Henderson Management say halting Brexit would undoubtedly result in a second referendum. A second referendum may offer the option to remain in the EU or to leave with Theresa May’s proposed deal, leaving no possibility to leave with no deal.

Ward Henderson Management analysts say there is no sure way to judge the outcome of a second referendum.

The majority of the EU was never in favor of the UK leaving the bloc but if a second referendum ended in the same result and no deal could be agreed on, the UK would likely become a very unstable member.

There are widespread concerns regarding how the UK would behave as an unwilling member of the EU.


© Business Wire 2019
