Ward Henderson Management - Second Brexit Referendum Could be on the Cards

Last week, Jeremy Corbyn leader of the UK opposition Labour Party
announced a plan that may gain the support of MPs and would please those
in favor of a second Brexit referendum.
Corbyn’s proposal suggests calling on the UK government to allow a
parliamentary vote to decide on the option of a second referendum.
Ministers are being urged to allow enough time to weigh the various
options for Brexit after UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was
overwhelmingly rejected in a meaningful vote earlier this month.
Analysts at Ward
Henderson Management say one possible option, and one that is
preferred by Corbyn’s party is a Norway-style Brexit that would entail a
comprehensive customs union.
European Council Representative, Donald Tusk has repeatedly stated that
the UK could simply remain a part of the European Union if no workable
deal is to be agreed upon by both parties.
Analysts at Ward
Henderson Management say halting Brexit would undoubtedly result in
a second referendum. A second referendum may offer the option to remain
in the EU or to leave with Theresa May’s proposed deal, leaving no
possibility to leave with no deal.
Ward
Henderson Management analysts say there is no sure way to judge the
outcome of a second referendum.
The majority of the EU was never in favor of the UK leaving the bloc but
if a second referendum ended in the same result and no deal could be
agreed on, the UK would likely become a very unstable member.
There are widespread concerns regarding how the UK would behave as an
unwilling member of the EU.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005151/en/