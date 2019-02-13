Log in
Ward Henderson Management to Sponsor Scholarship Writing Competition

02/13/2019 | 02:10pm EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 13. 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan based investment house, Ward Henderson Management is pleased to announce the launch of its annual scholarship essay writing competition. Forming a part of the company's social responsibility program, the competition aims to encourage academically skilled students completing their final year of secondary school to pursue higher education.

Ward Henderson Management

The competition will be open to students across Taiwan and will have three prize categories.

Winners will be able to use the prize money to fund tertiary education expenses. Ward Henderson Management aims to foster good relationship with students who show aptitude in the financial services industry and possibly identify candidates suitable for internships in the future.

Taiwan has a good reputation for the quality of higher education offered and boasts a strong level participation among the population. In 2015, 45 percent of all Taiwanese people between the ages of 25 and 64 held a university degree. But the cost of tuition, including living expenses and study materials can run quite high leaving the option of benefiting from a university education out of reach of many Taiwanese students.

"With the launch of our annual writing competition, we hope to reward students that demonstrate a passion for working in the financial sector and identify those who show potential with a view to offering them an internship of employment when they have completed their studies," says John Maxwell, Head of Public Relations at Ward Henderson Management.

More information, including essay topics, categories and guidelines will be made available to candidates directly.

Learn more about the company at: https://www.wardhenderson.com/

News Source: Ward Henderson Management

Related link: https://www.wardhenderson.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ward-henderson-management-to-sponsor-scholarship-writing-competition/
