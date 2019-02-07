Log in
Ward Howell International : Adds Innovator David Archambault to Technology & Innovation Practice

02/07/2019 | 01:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive search firm Ward Howell International today announced that David Archambault has joined the firm as Partner in the Technology & Innovation Practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Archambault specializes in the technology, autonomous & electric vehicle and media sectors and recruits and advises senior leadership at the functional level as well as operations, technology (CIO&CTO), research & development, strategy and business development.

Previously, Archambault was a partner at an executive search and management consulting firm focused on Silicon Valley. He also founded and ran a consultancy which helped companies and organizations leverage the rapid pace of digital change, social networking, open source and cloud technologies.

"We are delighted to have an innovator like David join our team and expand Ward Howell's presence on the West Coast," said Asad Haider, President – Americas, COO and Member of the Board. "His deep experience in technology and leadership talent recruiting will not only pay long-lasting dividends for our clients but will also help drive the growth of this practice and our firm."

Earlier in Archambault's career, as the Director of Marketing and Product Management for Commodore Business Machines, he and his team launched the trailblazing Amiga personal computer, a seminal product that pioneered and defined multimedia computing. For Time Warner, he led the Madison Project—the first industry-driven digital download system for music. Archambault built the WarnerActive CD-ROM gaming division, a joint venture between Warner Music Group and HBO, and he conceived, built and spun out an ecosystem/large scale multi-divisional internet commerce company. 

"I'm excited to be part of Ward Howell's Technology & Innovation Practice where I can assist client companies and their leadership realize organizational change that can effectively and profitably take advantage of changing markets and technologies," said David.

About Ward Howell International

Ward Howell is a global executive search firm with a network of more than 130 partners across 26 offices. As one of the pioneers in the search industry, Ward Howell works with corporate boards and senior leadership to deliver immediate and impactful performance gains through better leaders, teams and organizations. For more information about Ward Howell USA, please visit www.wardhowell-usa.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ward Howell International)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ward-howell-international-adds-innovator-david-archambault-to-technology--innovation-practice-300791897.html

SOURCE Ward Howell International


© PRNewswire 2019
