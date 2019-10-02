Warehouse Management Software Coupled with Industrial Sensors Create the Utmost Modern Distribution Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new distribution center recently opened its doors in Katy, TX, which will supply industrial sensors and explosion protection throughout North America. SSI SCHAEFER was chosen to supply an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), along with warehouse management software (WMS), for the new Pepperl+Fuchs distribution center. Both companies came together to create one of the most modern distribution centers within North America. The new distribution center utilizes Pepperl+Fuchs industrial sensors that feed data into WAMAS®, the SSI SCHAEFER WMS. The data also feeds WAMAS® Lighthouse that updates key performance indicators throughout the facility.



The new facility encompasses 110,000 sq. ft. and incorporates approximately 1,000 Pepperl+Fuchs sensors. “While it may not be as large as some of our other distribution facilities, it’s the captured data and how it’s used that makes this DC unique. This facility has all of the same processes of a large facility and uses the complete WAMAS warehouse management suite of products,” stated Christoph Schenk, CEO for Schaefer Systems International, Inc. “WAMAS and WAMAS Lighthouse are both being used to demonstrate how data can be fed throughout an automation system and relayed back to decision makers indicating how the system is performing. This type of transparency of real-time data enables quick decision ability that is beneficial for preventive maintenance, data analysis and so forth,” he continued.

“We chose SSI SCHAEFER as a partner because we wanted to showcase how our sensors perform in an automation system,” stated Jim Bolin, the Executive Vice President for the Americas Process Automation at Pepperl+Fuchs. “One of our requirements when doing vendor selection was using Pepperl+Fuchs sensors, and SSI SCHAEFER was willing to partner and display their software technologies as well. Together, the two technologies were a great fit. The information that we need is monitored throughout our facilities. The data allows management to keep a close watch on what’s important during operations,” Bolin continued.

Katy, TX was chosen as a location for the new facility due to the proximity of the oil and gas industries. The Galveston Bay makes it easy to receive product from Europe and Asia, while Houston enables easy airfreight capabilities for clients of Pepperl+Fuchs. The new facility will provide tours to potential clients of both Pepperl+Fuchs and SSI SCHAEFER.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:

Schaefer Systems International, Inc. is a leading supplier of innovative automation systems, integrated warehouse management technology, and storage solutions for various industries. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. provides end-to-end solutions for distribution and warehouse operation facilities including picking solutions, vertical lift storage, automated guided vehicles, and warehouse management software. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in intralogistics and material handling solutions. Founded in 1937, SSI SCHAEFER is a privately owned family company, with 70 office locations, 10 manufacturing facilities, and over 10,000 associates worldwide. For more information, visit SSI SCHAEFER and WAMAS online.

About Pepperl+Fuchs:

Pepperl+Fuchs is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and application of high quality factory and process automation products and services. Pepperl+Fuchs pioneered the development of proximity sensors 50 years ago, and has set the standard for innovation and quality ever since. A perennial Reader’s Choice Award winner in both Control and Control Design magazines, Pepperl+Fuchs has also been named by Control magazine and the ARC Advisory Group as one of the Top 50 Global Automation Companies. Pepperl+Fuchs’ global headquarters are in Mannheim with a North American base in Twinsburg, Ohio.

