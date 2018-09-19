RNS Number : 1790B Warehouse REIT PLC 19 September 2018

19 September 2018

Warehouse REIT plc

(the 'Company' or 'Warehouse REIT')

Asset Management Update

Ahead of its AGM today, Warehouse REIT, the AIM listed specialist warehouse investor, is providing the following asset management update for the period from 1 July to 18 September 2018. During the period the Company sold three assets, acquired one asset and completed a further ten lettings and six lease renewals with a total rental commitment of over £0.5 million per annum.

Disposals

As part of its stated strategy to ac-vely manage the por.olio, the Company will consider selling the more mature, lower yielding or non-core assets and therea0er redeploy capital into opportuni-es that will generate addi-onal, longer term income and higher total returns. The Company is therefore pleased to announce that it has disposed of three proper-es during the period for a total considera-on of £15.75 million. The disposals reﬂect a blended net ini-al yield of 5.3% and a combined 29% premium to March 2018 book values whilst delivering a combined ungeared IRR in excess of 50%:

· The sale of the Connaught Business Centre in Mitcham to a specialist London industrial investor for £3.85 million, reﬂec-ng a net ini-al yield of 4% and a 36% premium to the March 2018 book value. Since acquiring the property in March 2018, the Company has undertaken a signiﬁcant value enhancing asset management programme, reducing vacancy and growing rents from a base level of less than £14 psf to a new tone of £20 psf per annum.

· The £9 million disposal of Quantum Park in Manchester to a UK pension fund, reﬂec-ng a net ini-al yield of 4.9% and a 33% premium to the March 2018 book value. The warehouse is let to Travis Perkins (with ﬁve years remaining before a tenant only break) and a specialist car repair centre. The asset was acquired in December 2017 as part of a portfolio of seven assets.

· Contracts have been exchanged to sell Warwick House in Solihull, a 15,500 sq 0 purpose built 1970's oﬃce building, for £2.9 million, reﬂec-ng a 12% premium to the March 2018 book value. The Company regarded Warwick House office building, with its short-term income (two year WAULT), as a non-core asset.

Acquisitions

The Company has completed the purchase of Burntbroom Court, Edinburgh, for £2.4 million, reﬂec-ng a net ini-al yield of 8%. Situated on the Queenslie Industrial Estate, adjacent to its exis-ng 56 acre site, the nine purpose-built industrial units total 47,430 sq 0 and produce income of £206,877 per annum, reﬂec-ng an average rent of £4.36 psf. The Company has iden-ﬁed a number of near term CAPEX ini-a-ves that should deliver signiﬁcant rental growth with a reversionary yield rising to over 9%.

Leasing Activity

The Company has completed ten new leHngs, 7% ahead of March 2018 ERVs, genera-ng £384,267 per annum of addi-onal income, and six lease renewals with a combined annual rent of £184,323, being 4% ahead of March 2018 ERVs and 14% ahead of previous rents. Highlights include:

· A new 10 year lease at Oldbury Point, West Bromwich, for a recently refurbished 20,000 sq 0 unit, at £4.75 psf, having acquired the unit at IPO off an ERV of £3.60 psf.

· A 23,000 sq 0 leHng to Ascent Logis-cs at Nexus, Knowsley, on a ﬁve year lease, at a headline rent of £4.17 psf, 18% ahead of the March 2018 ERV.

The Company con-nues to have a high reten-on rate at lease expiry/break. The current level of por.olio vacancy has risen 1% of ERV (since last reported at 31 March), largely as a result of a warehouse in Deeside, Chester recently becoming vacant (former passing rent of £210,000 per annum) and for which the Company has already seen good leHng interest at increased rental levels. The Company con-nues to see strong levels of occupier demand across the sector and currently has 2% of the por.olio ERV under oﬀer, which on a like for like basis would reduce overall vacancy to 6%.

Andrew Bird, Managing Director of Tilstone Partners Ltd, the manager of Warehouse REIT, commented: "We con-nue to undertake a range of ac-vity across the por.olio that demonstrates both our market leading ability to generate very favorable returns on behalf of our shareholders, and the con-nued appe-te from a range of occupiers for well-located, good quality industrial units across England. Growing the Company in a disciplined and accre-ve manner remains a priority and we have iden-ﬁed a number of opportuni-es that would allow us to con-nue to achieve our target returns in the near term."

Further information on Warehouse REIT is available on its website: http://www.warehousereit.co.uk/

Notes to editors:

Warehouse REIT announced the results of its IPO on 15 September, having raised gross proceeds of £150 million

(£146.8 million net) to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK warehouse assets located in urban areas. As at 31s t March 2018 the Warehouse REIT has fully invested the IPO proceeds with the entire portfolio valued at £291m.

Occupier demand for urban warehouse space remains strong as the structural change in the retail sector reduces the demand for high street stores in favour of the con-nuing growth in e-commerce and investment by retailers in the associated "last mile" delivery sector.

The Company is an alterna-ve investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the AIFM Direc-ve and as such is required to have an investment manager who is duly authorised to undertake the role of an alterna-ve investment fund manager. The Investment Manager is currently G10 Capital Limited, whose role will pass to Tilstone Partners Limited ("TPL"), on receipt of FCA approval.

END

