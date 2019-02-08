Log in
Warehouse REIT : Dividend Declaration

02/08/2019

RNS Number : 5360P Warehouse REIT PLC 08 February 2019

8 February 2019

Warehouse REIT plc

(the 'Company' or 'Warehouse REIT')

Dividend Declaration

The Company has today declared its third interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of the ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2019 of 1.5 pence per ordinary share, payable on 29 March 2019 to shareholders on the register on 1 March 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 28 February 2019.

The dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share will be paid in full as a Property Income Distribution.

Enquiries:

Warehouse REIT plc

via FTI Consulting

Tilstone Partners Limited

+44 (0) 1244 470 090

Andrew Bird, Paul Makin

G10 Capital Limited (part of the Lawson Conner Group), acting as

+44 (0) 20 3696 1302

AIFM

Agnese Soldane, Gerhard Grueter

Peel Hunt (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Capel Irwin, Carl Gough, Harry Nicholas

FTI Consulting (Financial PR & IR Adviser to the Company)

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Dido Laurimore, Ellie Sweeney, Richard Gotla

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVUGUBWPUPBGWR

Disclaimer

Warehouse REIT plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 13:49:01 UTC
