RNS Number : 5360P Warehouse REIT PLC 08 February 2019

8 February 2019

Warehouse REIT plc

(the 'Company' or 'Warehouse REIT')

Dividend Declaration

The Company has today declared its third interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of the ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2019 of 1.5 pence per ordinary share, payable on 29 March 2019 to shareholders on the register on 1 March 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 28 February 2019.

The dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share will be paid in full as a Property Income Distribution.

Enquiries:

Warehouse REIT plc via FTI Consulting Tilstone Partners Limited +44 (0) 1244 470 090 Andrew Bird, Paul Makin G10 Capital Limited (part of the Lawson Conner Group), acting as +44 (0) 20 3696 1302 AIFM Agnese Soldane, Gerhard Grueter Peel Hunt (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Capel Irwin, Carl Gough, Harry Nicholas FTI Consulting (Financial PR & IR Adviser to the Company) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Dido Laurimore, Ellie Sweeney, Richard Gotla

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVUGUBWPUPBGWR