Warehouse REIT : Planning secured for major mixed-use development

9 October 2018

Warehouse REIT plc

(the 'Company' or 'Warehouse REIT')

Planning permission granted at Queenslie Park industrial estate, Glasgow, for major mixed-use development

-Employment-led scheme will deliver up to 250,000 sq ft, with a Gross Development Value of £25 million-

Warehouse REIT, the AIM listed specialist warehouse investor, announces that it has secured planning permission for change of use on 16 acres of its land at the Queenslie Park industrial estate in Glasgow.

The proposed development will deliver up to 250,000 sq - of employment-led space, comprising a combina/on of distribu/on/logis/cs, industrial, commercial, storage, retail and hospitality space. The variety of uses will appeal to a wide occupier base, driving capital investment and a signiﬁcant number of new jobs to the estate, which beneﬁts from its proximity to the adjacent M8 motorway which links the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The 16 acres form part of Warehouse REIT's wider 56 acre holding at Queenslie Park, including approximately 350,000 sq - of exis/ng ﬂoorspace, a mixture of modern and more tradi/onal units of between 2,000 sq - and 65,000 sq -.

During the last 12 months, since IPO, vacancy levels have almost halved to just 6% (previously 11%) and average rents grown by 4%.

Andrew Bird, Managing Director of Tilstone Partners Ltd, the manager of Warehouse REIT, commented: "Securing this permission marks the culmina/on of over 24 months working closely with a number of stakeholders, ranging from the City Council and local elected members through to exis/ng occupiers and local residence, as well as providing a further example of how the management team continues to extract value from the original portfolio acquired at IPO.

"The scheme has been received with enthusiasm and we look forward to con/nuing to work with these same par/es as we bring forward development on the back of iden/ﬁed occupier requirements. With more than 30 million vehicle movements each year on the adjacent M8 motorway, Queenslie Park is ideally located for logis/cs and delivery companies serving the conurbations of both Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as the wider area."

