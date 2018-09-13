Warehouse TERRADA : Forms Business Partnership with Singapore-Based LE FREEPORT, Gains Access to Free Port Facilities

Warehouse TERRADA has partnered up with LE FREEPORT, a climate
controlled high security storage company based in Singapore. This
partnership primarily concerns the shipment and storage of artwork
between Japan and Singapore, as well as the use of the bonded facilities
by Warehouse TERRADA customers. The storage and operations will be
managed by TERRADA ART ASSIST Co., Ltd., our affiliated company.
Based in Tennoz, Warehouse TERRADA takes full advantage of our expertise
in the use of space as we pursue technical improvements in storage and
restoration. Those efforts have gained us a strong reputation in the
field of storage technology for highly specialized products, including
artwork, wine and media. In the art field in particular, TERRADA ART
ASSIST offers a highly convenient one-stop solution for services such as
restoration, transportation, packing, storage, and exhibition
installations.
LE FREEPORT owns and manages a state-of-the art facility next to
Singapore's Changi Airport. LE FREEPORT is a customs-free zone and is
used in the art trade for the preliminary inspection of works and
business discussions. This partnership will allow Warehouse TERRADA
customers to also utilize LE FREEPORT's facility for the safe storage
and preservation of art works.
Driven by this initiative, TERRADA
ART ASSIST is aiming to make further improvements to its services in
order to respond to customer needs, including business between Japan and
Asia, as well as the transportation and trade of artwork from a global
perspective.
[ About LE FREEPORT]
Company Name: Le Freeport Management
PTE. LTD.
Business Profile: Specialized Storage
Representative:
CEO , Lincoln Ng Yeow Chuan
Location: LE FREEPORT, 32, Changi North
Crescent, Singapore 499643
Established: June 2006
URL: http://www.singaporefreeport.com/
[About TERRADA ART ASSIST]
Company Name: TERRADA ART ASSIST
Co., Ltd.
Main Business: Art transportation, packing, storage,
installation
Representative: CEO, Yasuyuki Korekawa
Address:
TERRADA ART COMPLEX, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo,
Japan
Foundation: April 2016
URL: https://terrada-art-assist.co.jp/
[About Warehouse TERRADA]
Company Name: Warehouse TERRADA
Representative:
CEO, Yoshihisa Nakano
Address: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa,
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0002, Japan
Foundation: October 1950
URL:
http://www.terrada.co.jp/
