Warehouse TERRADA : Forms Business Partnership with Singapore-Based LE FREEPORT, Gains Access to Free Port Facilities

Warehouse TERRADA has partnered up with LE FREEPORT, a climate controlled high security storage company based in Singapore. This partnership primarily concerns the shipment and storage of artwork between Japan and Singapore, as well as the use of the bonded facilities by Warehouse TERRADA customers. The storage and operations will be managed by TERRADA ART ASSIST Co., Ltd., our affiliated company.

Based in Tennoz, Warehouse TERRADA takes full advantage of our expertise in the use of space as we pursue technical improvements in storage and restoration. Those efforts have gained us a strong reputation in the field of storage technology for highly specialized products, including artwork, wine and media. In the art field in particular, TERRADA ART ASSIST offers a highly convenient one-stop solution for services such as restoration, transportation, packing, storage, and exhibition installations.

LE FREEPORT owns and manages a state-of-the art facility next to Singapore's Changi Airport. LE FREEPORT is a customs-free zone and is used in the art trade for the preliminary inspection of works and business discussions. This partnership will allow Warehouse TERRADA customers to also utilize LE FREEPORT's facility for the safe storage and preservation of art works.

Driven by this initiative, TERRADA ART ASSIST is aiming to make further improvements to its services in order to respond to customer needs, including business between Japan and Asia, as well as the transportation and trade of artwork from a global perspective.

[ About LE FREEPORT]

Company Name: Le Freeport Management PTE. LTD.

Business Profile: Specialized Storage

Representative: CEO , Lincoln Ng Yeow Chuan

Location: LE FREEPORT, 32, Changi North Crescent, Singapore 499643

Established: June 2006

URL: http://www.singaporefreeport.com/

[About TERRADA ART ASSIST]

Company Name: TERRADA ART ASSIST Co., Ltd.

Main Business: Art transportation, packing, storage, installation

Representative: CEO, Yasuyuki Korekawa

Address: TERRADA ART COMPLEX, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Foundation: April 2016

URL: https://terrada-art-assist.co.jp/

[About Warehouse TERRADA]

Company Name: Warehouse TERRADA

Representative: CEO, Yoshihisa Nakano

Address: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0002, Japan

Foundation: October 1950

URL: http://www.terrada.co.jp/

