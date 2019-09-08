Log in
Warm Summer Weather Slows Declining UK Retail Footfall

09/08/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

By Will Horner

U.K. retailers saw fewer customers pass through their doors last month, continuing a long-running trend of decreasing footfall on the British high street, although warm summer weather eased the decline, an industry body said.

Store footfall in the U.K. slipped 1.3% in August, an improvement on the 1.6% drop recorded in the same month last year, according to data gathered by the British Retail Consortium and retail analysts Springboard.

U.K. retail footfall figures have been in steady retreat as brick-and-mortar stores face the combined challenges of expanding online sales and changing consumer habits. Adding to that in recent months are uncertainties surrounding the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, which have weighed on consumer sentiment and made shoppers more reluctant to spend.

Springboard's data on footfall has shown constant declines every year since it began gathering the figures ten years ago, said its marketing and insights director Diane Wehrle.

However, warm August weather in the U.K. put a brake on the downward trend and made it the best month for footfall this year, despite the continued decline. The "result was bolstered by the final week of the month, when the hottest August bank holiday on record improved footfall," said Mrs. Wehrle.

August's declines were most notable among high street stores and shopping centers, the figures showed, as footfall in the former slipped 1.9% and shopping centers saw 2.2% less customers last month. In contrast, footfall at retail parks rose 1%.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com.

