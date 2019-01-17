Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment : Reveals First Look at Mortal Kombat 11 with Global Celebration Showcasing Crushing New Gameplay, Original and Returning Fighters, and a More Personalized Experience Than Ever Before

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed the first look at Mortal
Kombat 11 with a showcase of crushing new gameplay, original and
returning fighters, immersive story elements, and innovative features
that offer a more personalized experience than ever before. Livestreamed
to a global audience, the experiential, community celebration featured
multiple reveals, including an appearance by UFC champion, Olympic
medalist and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey, who was announced as the voice
of Sonya Blade.
To view and share the official Mortal Kombat 11: The
Reveal event livestream, visit: https://www.twitch.tv/NetherRealm
To download today’s Mortal Kombat 11 assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-TheRevealPressKit
“I’ve been a lifelong Mortal Kombat fan, and Sonya Blade was the
first kick-ass, female video game character that I related to,” said
Ronda Rousey. “Now I get to voice her in Mortal Kombat 11.
It’s a dream come true to be a part of the Mortal Kombat
franchise that I grew up playing.”
“We’re thrilled to showcase Mortal Kombat 11 and reveal
the gameplay, new features and epic characters to the fans,” said Ed
Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “We have an amazing
community, and it’s an honor to share this celebration of the Mortal
Kombat franchise with all of our passionate fans around the world.”
Today’s Mortal Kombat 11 announcements included:
-
UFC champion, Olympic medalist and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey
was announced as the voice of Sonya Blade. To view and share
today’s Sonya Blade Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Sonya-Blade
-
First Gameplay Reveal Trailer featuring an original music track
created in collaboration with international DJ Dimitri Vegas, titled
“You’re Next.” To view and share the First Gameplay Reveal Trailer,
visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Gameplay-Trailer
-
Introduction to the Story Mode, teasing the all-new, time-bending
narrative, featuring Kronika, the first female boss character
in Mortal Kombat history, who is the Keeper of Time and creator
of existence. To view and share the Story Prologue, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Prologue
-
Announced new fighter Geras, a powerful and loyal servant of
Kronika, who is able to manipulate time, along with fan-favorite
characters, including Baraka, Raiden, Skarlet, Scorpion,
Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero. To view and share the Geras
Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Geras
-
A montage of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic feature, Fatalities,
showcasing the most gruesome, over-the-top Fatalities in Mortal
Kombat history. To view and share the Fatalities Trailer,
visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Fatalities-Trailer
-
Exclusive Mortal Kombat 11-inspired Under Armour
Anatomix Spawn basketball footwear showcased via six custom designs by
top sneaker artist and MK
Kollective ambassador Mache.
-
Pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation
4 Pro, Xbox One or Xbox One X to receive access to the beta, available March
28, 2019. Pre-orders will receive the in-game, playable character Shao
Kahn.
-
Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition revealed,
which includes the main game, Kombat Pack, Scorpion mask bust,
exclusive steel case, commemorative magnet coin and authenticity plate.
Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the
critically-acclaimed franchise, developed by award-winning NetherRealm
Studios, and is scheduled for release beginning April 23, 2019, for
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 Pro computer
entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox
One X, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC.
Mortal Kombat 11 is available for pre-order now: visit www.mortalkombat.com
for more information. Pre-orders will receive the in-game, playable
character Shao Kahn. Those who pre-order on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4
Pro, Xbox One or Xbox One X at select retailers will also receive access
to the beta, which will be available on March 28, 2019, for those
platforms.
To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11, please visit www.mortalkombat.com
or join the community conversation on Facebook (MortalKombat),
Instagram (@MortalKombat),
Twitter (@MortalKombat),
Twitch (NetherRealm),
YouTube (Mortal
Kombat), Discord (MortalKombat)
or Reddit (MortalKombat).
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home
Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer,
licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive
space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and
PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.
About NetherRealm Studios
NetherRealm Studios is a leader in the development of interactive
entertainment, and the creator of the billion-dollar Mortal Kombat
franchise. Mortal Kombat has spawned two theatrical films, multiple
television series, and has sold over 42 million games to date. Located
in Chicago, Illinois, the award-winning NetherRealm team has been
working and creating games together since 1992. Additional information
about NetherRealm Studios can be found at www.netherrealm.com.
Mortal Kombat 11 © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed
by NetherRealm. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of
their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Mortal Kombat, the dragon logo, NetherRealm Studios, NetherRealm logo,
and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and ©
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
*** These videos/trailers may only be displayed if it is behind an
age-gate that: (1) is age-neutral (i.e., requires the user to input
their date of birth or select it from a drop-down bar); (2) employs
reasonable technical measures to keep underage users from re-entering
their age after initially being denied access; and (3) does not display
any ESRB rating information on the trailer player or the age-gate
itself. Failure to implement these requirements may jeopardize your
ability to obtain material of this nature from us in the future. ***
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005628/en/