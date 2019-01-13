Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Warner Bros. Pictures :' “Aquaman” Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 11:39am EST

James Wan’s unstoppable DC Super Hero adventure held the #1 position in the world four weeks in a row internationally and the top spot for three weeks in North America

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” has stormed the box office, taking in more than $1 billion worldwide in just over one month since it reigned supreme in its first market, China. The announcement was made today by Ron Sanders, President of Worldwide Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled audiences around the world have embraced ‘Aquaman’ in such a big, big way,” said Sanders. “Jason, the filmmakers and the team at DC have delivered a film that people love, and we are so appreciative of their support.”

Wan stated, “Firstly, Massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world. Humbled by the way you’ve embraced ‘Aquaman’ and how it has resonated on a global scale. I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic Super Heroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come. Huge thank you to the amazing cast—Amber, Patrick, Nicole, Yahya, Willem, Temuera, Dolph, Ludi—for breathing life into our beloved characters. And, of course, this movie wouldn’t be what it is without the incredible achievement of everyone involved, from the heads of department to every single crew member, who demanded utmost excellence in helping design and create this cinematic experience.”

In addition to crossing the billion-dollar mark, this weekend “Aquaman,” at $1.02 billion and counting, is now the #2 DC film ever worldwide, behind only “The Dark Knight Rises,” which took in $1.08 billion in its run. “Aquaman” has taken in $287.9 million domestically, and is now also the 2nd highest grossing Warner Bros. film of all time internationally, with $732.4 million to date; the biggest DC film of all time internationally; and the highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever in China, with $287.3 million.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes “Aquaman,” the origin story of half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry that takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, and stars Jason Momoa in the title role.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the revenge-seeking Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna. Also featured are Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, an Atlantean Commando, and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Wan directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beall, based on characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC. The film was produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers.

Wan’s team behind the scenes included such frequent collaborators as Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”), Wan’s five-time editor Kirk Morri, production designer Bill Brzeski, and visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain. They were joined by costume designer Kym Barrett and composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Peter Safran Production, a James Wan Film, “Aquaman.” The film has been released in 3D and 2D and IMAX, and is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Aquaman” is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.

www.aquamanmovie.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pMYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Announces Definitive Agreement with Alumina Partners LLC for $25,000,000 Equity Investment
AQ
11:53aORSTED : Denmark says no more support for divestment in distribution and residential
RE
11:39aWARNER BROS. PICTURES : ' “Aquaman” Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide
BU
11:30aENI : HRH the Crown Prince meets Chief Executive Officer of the Italian energy company Eni S.p.A.
AQ
11:29aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : makes changes to flight schedule for 13 January following runway closure at Sheremetyevo
PU
11:28aREAL ESTATE DV : Dubai Land Dept signs protocol with Egypt Real Estate Chamber
AQ
11:24aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Hybrid Protection Module Guards Valuable Consumer Electronics from Sustained Overcurrents and Overvoltages
PU
11:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Why is Alexis not involved?
PU
11:19aINSTALCO INTRESSENTER : acquires Aquadus in Eskilstuna
PU
11:12aNETCARE : Tragedy strikes after boy, 4, crushed to death by garage door
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF : U.S. warns German firms of possible sanctions over Russia pipeline
2ENI : ENI : Italy Treasury minister sees stagnation rather than recession
3Saudi energy minister says oil market on 'right track'
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW could face recall of more cars over emissions
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : German antitrust body opposes Siemens-Alstom merger - report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.