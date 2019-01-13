Warner Bros. Pictures :' “Aquaman” Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman” has stormed the box office, taking in
more than $1 billion worldwide in just over one month since it reigned
supreme in its first market, China. The announcement was made today by
Ron Sanders, President of Worldwide Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures
Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
“We’re thrilled audiences around the world have embraced ‘Aquaman’ in
such a big, big way,” said Sanders. “Jason, the filmmakers and the team
at DC have delivered a film that people love, and we are so appreciative
of their support.”
Wan stated, “Firstly, Massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and
audiences around the world. Humbled by the way you’ve embraced ‘Aquaman’
and how it has resonated on a global scale. I’ll forever be indebted to
Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic Super
Heroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for
generations to come. Huge thank you to the amazing cast—Amber, Patrick,
Nicole, Yahya, Willem, Temuera, Dolph, Ludi—for breathing life into our
beloved characters. And, of course, this movie wouldn’t be what it is
without the incredible achievement of everyone involved, from the heads
of department to every single crew member, who demanded utmost
excellence in helping design and create this cinematic experience.”
In addition to crossing the billion-dollar mark, this weekend “Aquaman,”
at $1.02 billion and counting, is now the #2 DC film ever worldwide,
behind only “The Dark Knight Rises,” which took in $1.08 billion in its
run. “Aquaman” has taken in $287.9 million domestically, and is now also
the 2nd highest grossing Warner Bros. film of all time
internationally, with $732.4 million to date; the biggest DC film of all
time internationally; and the highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever in
China, with $287.3 million.
From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes “Aquaman,” the
origin story of half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry that
takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force
him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he
was born to be…a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast,
visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, and stars
Jason Momoa in the title role.
The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s
ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“The Florida
Project”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as
Orm, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the
Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the revenge-seeking
Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”) as Arthur’s
mom, Atlanna. Also featured are Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, an Atlantean
Commando, and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.
Wan directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and
Will Beall, story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beall, based on
characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC. The film
was produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack
Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive
producers.
Wan’s team behind the scenes included such frequent collaborators as
Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”),
Wan’s five-time editor Kirk Morri, production designer Bill Brzeski, and
visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain. They were joined by costume
designer Kym Barrett and composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Peter Safran Production, a James Wan
Film, “Aquaman.” The film has been released in 3D and 2D and IMAX, and
is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
“Aquaman” is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action,
and for some language.
www.aquamanmovie.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005040/en/