Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Just Mercy,” Starring and Executive Produced by Michael B. Jordan, First Film under WarnerMedia’s Newly Unveiled Diversity and Inclusion Policy

WarnerMedia today unveiled a company-wide policy outlining its
commitment to diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera.
“Just Mercy,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release directed by Destin Daniel
Cretton and starring Michael B. Jordan, is the first production to fall
under this policy. Jordan, who serves as an executive producer on the
film, and his agent Phillip Sun at WME, helped WarnerMedia launch this
policy. Production begins this week in Atlanta.
The policy statement reads:
WarnerMedia companies, Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, have long been
committed to diversity and inclusion as moral and business imperatives.
It is essential that our content and creative partners reflect the
diversity of our society and the world around us. Together with
other production companies, networks, guilds, unions, talent agencies
and others in the industry, we all must ensure there is greater
inclusion of women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, those with
disabilities and other underrepresented groups in greater numbers both
in front of and behind the camera.
For our part, WarnerMedia pledges to use our best efforts to ensure
that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television
and other projects, and to work with directors and producers who also
seek to promote greater diversity and inclusion in our industry. To
that end, in the early stages of the production process, we will engage
with our writers, producers and directors to create a plan for
implementing this commitment to diversity and inclusion on our projects,
with the goal of providing opportunities for individuals from
under-represented groups at all levels. And, we will issue an annual
report on our progress.
The companies of WarnerMedia have a historic and proven commitment to
diversity and inclusion. But there is much more we can do, and we
believe real progress can be made in the industry. We will work
with our partners in the entertainment community to make this commitment
a reality.
“I’m proud that Warner Bros. and our sister companies, HBO and
Turner, are willing to state unequivocally that this is where we stand
on diversity and inclusion. Our policy commits us to taking concrete
action to further our goals, to measure the outcomes and to share the
results publicly,” said Kevin Tsujihara, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros.
“I’m also thrilled that we were able to work with Michael B. Jordan to
craft a meaningful policy and framework that will apply to all of our
productions, across all of our divisions, going forward.”
“Inclusivity has always been a no-brainer for me, especially as a black
man in this business. It wasn’t until Frances McDormand spoke the two
words that set the industry on fire — inclusion rider — that I realized
we could standardize this practice. It allowed me to formally pledge my
production company, Outlier Society, to a way of doing business,” said
actor, producer and CEO of Outlier Society, Michael B. Jordan. “The
WarnerMedia family has introduced an approach that accomplishes our
shared objectives, and I applaud them for taking this enormous step
forward. I’m proud that our film, ‘Just Mercy,’ will be the first to
formally represent the future we have been working toward, together.
This is a legacy-bearing moment.”
“The core values of the WarnerMedia companies are built on doing
innovative work in a manner that respects our creative partners, their
aspirations and their individuality,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.
“I am proud of the progress that the leaders of our businesses have
made, and we believe this is the next logical step to improve
our content and cement our leadership in contributing to positive change
in the industry.”
