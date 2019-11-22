Log in
Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

11/22/2019 | 02:08pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.”  We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 5275715. The call will also be available via webcast at www.wmg.com.

About Warner Music Group
With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies that are moving culture across the globe. At the core of WMG’s Recorded Music division are four of the most iconic companies in history: Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone, and Warner. They are joined by renowned labels such as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. Warner Chappell Music – which traces its origins back to the founding of Chappell & Company in 1811 – is one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lori Scherwin
(212) 275-3911
Lori.Scherwin@wmg.com

Media Contact:
James Steven
(212) 275-2213
James.Steven@wmg.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
