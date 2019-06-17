WarnerMedia : Innovation Lab Continues to Lean into Future Tech with Several Key Announcements

The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab made several key announcements today,
deepening its commitment to cutting edge technology and the incubation
of new consumer facing products, services and experiences. These
announcements include the location of its physical space in New York
City which will be powered by AT&T’s 5G network, making it one of AT&T’s
first permanent 5G experience centers. The Lab also announced further
details on its partnerships with WarnerMedia Ad Sales and with Xandr,
AT&T’s advanced advertising and analytics company. Finally, the Lab
announced the appointment of an architecture firm to lead design of the
physical space.
The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will be a new construction 20,000 square
foot facility located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan,
featuring an immersive zone for showcasing consumer-ready experiences
visible to the public, flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces,
dedicated R&D environments and an open and collaborative modern work
space.
“The Lab is more than a technology incubator, but also a dream factory
for us to create the wonderment that fans have come to love and expect
from WarnerMedia,” said Jesse Redniss, GM, WarnerMedia Innovation Lab.
“Here we’ll flex the best of WarnerMedia’s creative storytelling
capabilities combined with cutting edge technology from AT&T and our
partners to deliver experiences that will be talked about for a
lifetime.”
The Lab, which is slated to open its doors to strategic partners and
WarnerMedia cross-business unit teams in early 2020, will bring 5G
experiences to life through exploration and development initiatives,
enabling a real-time virtualized collaboration ecosystem across
WarnerMedia and the AT&T offerings. Today’s news builds on AT&T’s
commitment to offer 5G across WarnerMedia properties. From the
Innovation Lab in New York City to Warner
Bros. in Los Angeles in time for AT&T SHAPE, to The
Lounge by AT&T in Seattle and WarnerMedia’s Atlanta studios, 5G
has the power to transform how WarnerMedia’s content is created and
consumed.
“By working across AT&T, we’re able to combine the latest in 5G
technology with immersive content experiences and cutting-edge
advertising capabilities,” said David Christopher, president of AT&T
Mobility and Entertainment. “The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will be a
space where developers, creators and visitors will be inspired to push
the boundaries of entertainment, all powered by the company that first
introduced the U.S. to the power of mobile 5G.”
WarnerMedia’s commitment to the Lab’s ability to revolutionize the
overall fan experience includes advertising as well. Dan Riess, Head of
Advanced Advertising and Branded Content, WarnerMedia Ad Sales,
commented, “Storytelling is in our company’s DNA and part of that
experience is how the content is enjoyed, including advertising. The Lab
is a critical part of our testing and learning on the new experiences in
advertising that we will be rolling out to market.”
The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will be also be backed by consumer
insights and technology from Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising and
analytics company, as it continues to test and develop new advertising
capabilities that make brand messages more relevant and engaging to
consumers. This powerful combination will deliver innovative consumer
experiences and foster an entrepreneurial spirit across the full
WarnerMedia portfolio of brands.
“Every day, Xandr looks for new innovative ways to help marketers and
create a better viewing experience for consumers,” said Kirk McDonald,
CMO, Xandr. “Working with our colleagues at AT&T Communications and
WarnerMedia, we are uniquely positioned to develop new advertising
innovations that engage consumers and provide integral feedback for
marketers and brands. The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will accelerate the
adoption of new advertising formats and provide an environment to
showcase our collaborative work.”
The new advertising advancements also allow marketers to learn how their
messages resonate with viewers, as the Lab unveils a new balance in the
relationship between advertising, technology and content. The
innovations will include MR/VR applications, 5G uses that enhance new
advertising capabilities, and better UI/UX experiences to Make
Advertising Matter.
Architectural design firm Design Republic was awarded the services
project for the Lab’s physical space in NYC, with work beginning this
summer. Design Republic is an award-winning architectural design firm
specializing in corporate workplace, retail, and media technology
design, and was chosen based on their culture fit with WarnerMedia and
innovative approach and design concepts, as evidenced by recent work
with clients including Nasdaq, Bvlgari and WarnerMedia’s own Bleacher
Report.
“Design Republic is thrilled to once again work with WarnerMedia for
this opportunity,” said Inga Kruliene, LEED AP, Cofounder and Principal,
Design Republic. “We are excited to begin this journey as we develop the
story behind the Innovation Lab and help bring life and excitement to
this truly immersive experience.”
About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates
and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of
talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its
consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC
Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic
Movies, truTV and others.
WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
