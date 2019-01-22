WarnerMedia : Leans In to Future Tech and Launches Content Innovation Lab

WarnerMedia today announced plans to launch the WarnerMedia Innovation
Lab, a future-forward incubator that will combine emerging technologies
with content from across its operating units to create new and
innovative consumer experiences and businesses. This new initiative will
further encourage deep collaborations across WarnerMedia and AT&T, as
well as between key corporate partners and developers of emerging new
technologies.
“Our goal in launching this dedicated laboratory is to accelerate
innovation around how our content can thrive and grow within emerging
formats and platforms,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. “By taking
advantage of AT&T’s technological capabilities we are literally creating
a next-generation playground for our creative, tech and strategy
executives and key business partners across HBO, Turner, Warner Bros.
and Otter Media.”
A key accelerant to the Lab will be technology and infrastructure
expertise garnered from across all of AT&T’s businesses. The Innovation
Lab will meld core competencies in areas ranging from the “Internet of
Things” (IoT), AI and Machine Learning to Virtual Reality & Mixed
Reality with WarnerMedia’s world class IP and creative talent in order
to design new creative experiences for consumers and drive more
immersive content engagement.
Initial areas of exploration are expected to include AT&T’s 5G
infrastructure offerings to develop, deliver and deploy new immersive
consumer content experiences in the form of AR/VR/MR/Gaming Offerings,
enhancing real-time interactivity and connectivity. The Lab will also
look to combine data and insights from across AT&T’s more than 300
million direct-to-consumer relationships across wireless,
video and broadband services with WarnerMedia’s premiere and engaging
content, in order to harness the potential of dynamic content,
innovative advertising formats and delivery using Artificial
Intelligence and Deep Learning research.
One of WarnerMedia’s initial partners in the Innovation Lab will be the
NBA. Together, they plan to explore areas including utilizing AT&T’s IoT
infrastructure, connected car partners and connected environments across
stadiums, airports and cities to re-imagine localized content and fan
experiences, as well as utilizing a vast array of creative talent to
bring the immersive game experience beyond the court.
“We are always exploring what is next for sports media and what it means
for the future NBA experience,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “This
collaboration with WarnerMedia will help identify cutting edge ways to
use technology to deliver more immersive experiences to NBA fans.”
Turner, a division of WarnerMedia, and the NBA have routinely driven
innovation within the industry by providing fans with novel and engaging
experiences. The two organizations will collaborate to further help
shape the future of the consumer experience around live sports and
entertainment. Turner and the NBA jointly-manage NBA Digital, the
league’s extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets including
NBA TV, the NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass and NBAGLEAGUE.com.
Additionally, the Lab will foster further collaboration with
WarnerMedia’s Turner division and Xandr, AT&T’s newly launched
advertising company. Together, Xandr and Turner are working together to
redefine the consumer advertising experience and improve the relevancy
of advertising, fueled by data and content connections.
The Lab will be led by Jesse Redniss who will add to his
responsibilities as Turner’s Executive Vice President of Data Strategy
and Product Innovation. A marketing and creative product development
veteran, Redniss will oversee the lab’s creative priorities and
objectives.
“The future of consumer experience will be personalized, both
participatory and passive at the same time, while also dynamic based on
how viewers want to receive and engage within their media content
journey,” said Redniss. “By infusing emerging technology innovations led
by AT&T and methodologies with our world class IP, partners like the NBA
and story world developers, we expect the Innovation Lab to help
redefine the future of the entertainment and sports experience.”
Redniss will work closely with operating executives across all AT&T’s
entities and will be responsible for identifying partners in the
creative, emerging technology, agency and consumer brand worlds.
The Innovation Lab, which will be housed in New York City, is another
way WarnerMedia and AT&T are realizing one of the benefits of the merger
by bringing to life innovative media experiences. The company has
already begun rolling out offerings that blend its key franchises and an
array of cutting-edge technologies in exciting ways. Existing projects
include Turner’s VR short film for TBS’ Final Space, a
partnership between Warner Bros. and Magic Leap to develop a mixed
reality theatrical trailer experience for blockbuster Fantastic
Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and a partnership between Warner
Bros. and Intel to demonstrate a first-of-its-kind concept car that
transports guests to Gotham City, home to DC Comics’ Batman, showcasing
the future of immersive entertainment in autonomous vehicles.
About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates
and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of
talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its
operating divisions Home Box Office, Turner, Warner Bros. and Otter
Media.
