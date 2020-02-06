Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WarnerMedia Nears Deal With 'Friends' Cast for Reunion Special -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:26pm EST

By Joe Flint

Warner Bros. is finalizing agreements with the cast of "Friends" for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the terms being discussed, each of the six stars of "Friends" -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- would receive between $2.25 million and $2.5 million for the show, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Initially, the cast was offered $1 million for the special, but they balked, a person close to the cast said.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesman would only say there is no deal.

In addition, Warner Bros. Television, which made "Friends" and is producing the special, is also wrapping up agreements with the show's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, to take part in the event as well. Warner Bros. and HBO Max are units of AT&T Inc.

The special isn't a new episode of "Friends" but rather a retrospective and interviews with the cast. No host for it has been named.

One possibility is Ellen DeGeneres, whose daytime talk show is produced by Warner Bros. and who has her own deal to make content for HBO Max.

"Friends," which ran on NBC from 1994 through 2004, has become hugely popular in reruns, especially on Netflix Inc., which held streaming rights for the show until the end of last year, when WarnerMedia outbid it for streaming rights to put the show on HBO Max. That deal is valued at $425 million for five years.

WarnerMedia believes reruns of "Friends" will help persuade people to subscribe to the service, which is being offered free to HBO subscribers and for $14.99 a month for people who don't already have HBO. HBO Max is a combination of the current HBO service and a new platform with original programming as well as movies and TV shows from the Warner Bros. library.

The high cost of getting the cast of "Friends" together is indicative of how much WarnerMedia thinks the reruns as well as a reunion special will help serve as a giant promotional and marketing tool.

The streaming landscape is becoming increasingly competitive. On Tuesday, Walt Disney Co. said it had 28.6 million subscribers for its Disney+ service that launched in November.

Since "Friends" ended its run, all the cast has gone on to varying degrees of success. Ms. Aniston has been most successful with several hit feature films. She currently stars in "The Morning Show," a series about a troubled morning news program on Apple Inc.'s new streaming service, Apple TV+.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:59pViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform
RE
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
09:45pJapan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy
RE
09:38pPinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:28pAgriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
RE
09:27pALEX GORSKY : Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group