Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of M&D Distributors

Warren Equity Partners, a lower middle market private equity fund, is
pleased to announce the acquisition of Magneto & Diesel Injector
Service, Inc. (“M&D Distributors” or the “Company”). M&D Distributors,
based in Humble, TX, is a leading aftermarket distributor of
mission-critical parts and components for maintaining and repairing
diesel-powered engines within primarily Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Warren Equity acquired a majority interest in M&D Distributors from the
Ingram family, who founded the Company in 1943 to provide repair
services to the shipping and rail industries during World War II. The
Ingram family invested alongside Warren Equity in the transaction and
will continue to be involved on the board of directors going forward.
“We are very excited to partner with the Ingram family and the M&D
Distributors team. Under the Ingram family’s long history of ownership,
the Company has created a tremendous reputation for quality, service,
and technical expertise,” said Steven Wacaster, Managing Partner at
Warren Equity. “We’re excited to support M&D Distributors during its
next phase of growth.”
M&D Distributors’ wide product portfolio includes more than 100,000 new
and remanufactured fuel injection, turbocharger, engine part, and
filtration products from leading OEMs and aftermarket suppliers. M&D
Distributors supports all diesel end market applications, including
light/medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty commercial trucks, and industrial
equipment (including agriculture, marine, construction, railroad, and
oil & gas). M&D Distributors serves over 12,000 customers through eight
facilities within the highly fragmented independent customer channel,
including mechanics, independent repair shops, authorized service
dealers, and individual owner-operators.
“We chose to partner with Warren Equity because of their relevant
industry expertise, experience in scaling similar types of businesses,
and strong cultural fit,” said Trey Ingram, CEO of M&D Distributors.
“Warren Equity differentiated themselves from the beginning of the
process, and we’re excited to bring in a partner who will both help us
execute upon our growth strategies and uphold the family legacy.”
“Trends such as aging truck fleets, increasingly stringent regulations,
and growing focus on fuel efficiency are driving strong demand for and
sophistication within the Company’s products,” added Michael Zhang, Vice
President at Warren Equity. “We look forward to working with Trey and
management to continue growing the Company.”
This transaction is Warren Equity Partners’ eighth platform investment
and nineteenth acquisition since its formation in mid-2015. In addition
to the acquisition of M&D Distributors, Warren Equity completed three
other platform investments in 2018: Meridian Waste, a non-hazardous
provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal
services; SIMCO, a provider of corrosion protection services; and
StormTrap, a leading designer and engineer of stormwater management
systems.
About Warren Equity Partners
Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small
and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The
firm invests in established companies where additional capital and
operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the
industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity
invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations.
For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.
About M&D Distributors
Founded in 1943 and based in Humble, TX, M&D Distributors is a
longstanding one-stop aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel
engine parts and components within primarily Texas, Oklahoma, and
Louisiana. M&D’s wide product portfolio includes new and remanufactured
fuel injection, turbocharger, engine part, and filtration products from
the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. The
Company also provides additional services through its internal
rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, including part
matching, diagnostics, repair, and technical assistance, including
Diesel University. For more information, please visit www.mddistributors.com.
