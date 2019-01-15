Warren Equity Partners Closes Fund II at $310 Million Hard Cap

Warren Equity Partners Manager, L.P. (“WEP” or the “Firm”) announced the
final close of its private equity investment fund, Warren Equity
Partners Fund II, L.P. and Warren Equity Partners Fund II-A, L.P.
(collectively, “WEP II”) at its $310 million hard cap. WEP II held its
first close in March 2018 and concluded marketing to new investors in
September 2018. The final close of WEP II was held in December 2018. The
oversubscribed fund includes commitments from a diverse group of new and
returning investors including university endowments, pension funds, fund
of funds, private foundations and family offices.
Founded in mid-2015 by Steven Wacaster, Scott Bruckmann, and Henrik
Dahlback, WEP invests in the form of buyouts and recapitalizations in
established North American companies in the industrial and business
services sectors, with a particular emphasis on companies that provide
solutions to maintain, operate, and upgrade infrastructure. The Firm has
completed 19 transactions, including 8 platform companies, since
inception.
“We are grateful for the strong support we received from our investor
base during the raise of WEP II,” said Steven Wacaster, Co-Founder and
Managing Partner. “Our experienced team and ability to execute on a
focused investment strategy attracted a diverse group of high-quality
investors. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with
management teams to build great companies in WEP II.”
The Firm believes its targeted sectors will continue to perform well
over the next decade and beyond given years of underinvestment in
infrastructure; an aging asset base in the utility and building
environment; continued growth in the utilization of core assets, such as
utility distribution systems, airports, highways, and ports; growing
investments in North American energy/electrical production and
transportation; and increasing technology utilization and data
management. WEP targets companies with under $150 million of total
enterprise value, ranging from smaller add-on acquisitions to larger
platform investments.
“We have built a strong reputation for being a value-added partner to
management teams of lower middle market companies,” said Scott
Bruckmann, Co-Founder and Partner. “WEP II will continue to invest in
businesses where we have an inherent understanding of the underlying
markets served and can leverage our experience and resources to drive
value for our investors and portfolio companies.”
WEP targets regional companies in fragmented end markets that have
competitive differentiation and can scale through a combination of
organic growth and add-on acquisitions. WEP often provides additional
follow-on capital to support these growth initiatives. In addition, WEP
utilizes its in-house operational team to drive improvements and prepare
companies for growth.
“At WEP, we leverage our network of industry advisors to identify
attractive targets and utilize our in-house operations team to establish
strategic goals and performance metrics at our portfolio companies,”
said Henrik Dahlback, Co-Founder, Partner and COO.
WEP II has completed four platform investments to date, accounting for
over one-third of its committed capital. In April 2018, the Firm made
WEP II’s first investment in Meridian Waste, a vertically integrated
provider of waste hauling services. In May 2018, WEP II acquired a
majority interest in Superior Industrial Maintenance Company, a provider
of corrosion protection services for mission critical assets in power
plants, chemical plants, commercial aviation facilities, military bases,
food and beverage processing facilities, and water treatment facilities.
Most recently, WEP II acquired StormTrap, a provider of stormwater
management solutions, and M&D Distributors, a leading aftermarket
distributor of mission critical diesel engine parts and components.
Eaton Partners served as the exclusive placement agent for WEP II, and
Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.
About Warren Equity Partners
Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small
and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The
firm invests in established companies where additional capital and
operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the
industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity
invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations.
For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.
