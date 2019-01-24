Warren Proposes Wealth Tax on Rich Households -- Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is proposing an annual wealth tax, attempting to combat inequality and raise trillions of dollars with a significant new levy on the very richest Americans.

Ms. Warren's proposal would impose a 2% annual tax on household wealth above $50 million and an additional 1% tax on wealth above $1 billion. The tax would affect about 75,000 households and raise $2.75 trillion over a decade, according to economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, who analyzed the plan for the Massachusetts senator.

That is roughly 10 times the revenue that the current estate and gift taxes are projected to raise, but Ms. Warren's "ultramillionaire-tax" proposal on the top 0.1% isn't just about generating money to pay for government programs. It marks Democrats' intense emphasis on inequality as the party tries to reclaim the White House in 2020.

The wealth-tax proposal drives the tax-policy conversation within the Democratic Party further to the left. Two progressive groups -- the Washington Center for Equitable Growth and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy -- released papers on wealth taxes this week.

The discussions are moving beyond the Obama-era tax proposals that never became law, such as additional taxes on high-income business owners and a plan to tax unrealized capital gains at death. Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), who is also running for president, is pitching a refundable tax credit worth up to $500 per household a month. And freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has drawn attention with her calls for a 70% top marginal income-tax rate on income above $10 million, up from today's 37% rate, which starts at a much lower level.

"A progressive wealth tax is the most direct policy tool to curb the growing concentration of wealth in the United States," Mr. Saez wrote in an email. "It can also raise sorely needed tax revenue to fund the public good."

The U.S. has a form of wealth tax in the estate tax, but it has nothing like the annual tax outlined in the proposal.

Under current law, wealthy Americans who hold on to their assets without selling them don't have to pay income taxes on the gains during their lifetimes. Their estates pay a tax of up to 40% when they die, though many can minimize or avoid that tax, too. Heirs have to pay income taxes only when they sell assets and only on the gains since the prior holder's death.

An annual wealth tax, by contrast, would apply regardless of whether those affected saw their fortunes rise or fall and regardless of whether they sold assets during the year.

People who start successful companies and have billions of dollars in stock in them can minimize income taxes during their lifetimes. They avoid stock sales and borrow against their assets.

The issue, to Democrats today, isn't just the tax rate that applies to high-income households. The issue also encompasses what gets taxed in the first place.

"The people at the very, very top get a lot of their income never included in the system," said David Kamin, a New York University law professor who was a tax-policy aide to President Barack Obama. "You can have very vast wealth without paying a lot of tax relative to it."

Mr. Kamin said he had discussed the idea of a wealth tax with Ms. Warren's office.

A wealth tax faces political, legal and practical obstacles. Unlike estate and income-tax plans, wealth taxes don't have a long track record of support in Congress, even among Democrats. Wealthy taxpayers would begin looking for ways to escape or avoid the tax, and there would be frequent disputes about the value of illiquid assets such as businesses, real estate and art. And taxpayers would consider constitutional challenges, pointing to the limits on so-called direct taxation.

"The Warren proposal may be good politics in a soon-to-be crowded Democrat primary field, but it is always bad economics and would never earn the backing of 60 of the senator's colleagues," said Alex Brill, a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. It would likely create "massive compliance burdens," he added.

Ms. Warren's proposal would let taxpayers defer payment with interest for up to five years. She would also seek more money for the Internal Revenue Service to enforce the tax, require minimum audit rates for the wealth tax and create new ways for the government to get information about Americans' assets.

She would also create a 40% exit tax on assets above $50 million for people who renounce their citizenship.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com