Warren Weaver Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Warren N. Weaver has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial
Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.
Mr. Weaver is a partner in the firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP,
where he has been for over 30 years. He is an alumnus of Georgetown
University School of Law.
The induction ceremony at which Mr. Weaver became a Fellow took place
recently before an audience of 570 during the recent Induction Ceremony
at the 2019 Spring Meeting of the College in La Quinta, California. The
meeting had a total attendance of 750.
Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar
from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended
by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those
experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the
art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the
highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and
collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial
experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.
Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer
population of any state or province. There are currently approximately
5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active Fellows,
Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench
after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and
seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism,
ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public
statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for
the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of
all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with
a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and
the administration of justice.
About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys,
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of
sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to
clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to
global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes
sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New
York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
