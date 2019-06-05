Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Warren criticizes Trump's 'dart throwing' Mexico tariff decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

ELKHART, Ind. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Mexico as "random dart throwing" that lacks a coherent strategy.

Trump unexpectedly told Mexico last week to take a harder line on curbing illegal immigration or face 5% tariffs on all its exports to the United States, rising to as much as 25% later in the year. On Tuesday, Trump said he expected to impose the tariffs as of Monday.

"Trump's random dart throwing ain't helping anybody," Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, told reporters after a campaign event in Elkhart, Indiana.

Moments earlier, before a crowd of about 600 in the town with a large manufacturing sector, Warren assailed companies that are moving production abroad. While that echoed Trump's criticism, she faulted his approach.

"Lets be clear – tariff policy by tweet does not work," Warren said. "Randomly raising tariffs on a handful of goods with no coherent policy and doing it nation by nation makes no sense at all."

Warren is one of more than 20 Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump in the November 2020 election.

Mexican officials will seek to persuade the White House in talks hosted by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday that their government has done enough to stem immigration and avoid looming tariffs. The tariff fight merges two of Trump's biggest campaign promises, on immigration and fair trade.

"Nobody goes into battle by themselves when they can be stronger by having allies in it," Warren said, calling for a "coherent trade policy."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is also running to be a Democratic presidential nominee, criticized Trump for creating "chaos" by creating the tariffs and promising more.

"That's the kind of chaos he likes," Klobuchar said in an appearance on CNN on Tuesday. "And I just think that's not how you embark on international diplomacy with one of our best allies.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, another Democratic presidential hopeful, had a similar criticism.

"This president has no plan and no ability to have a thoughtful approach towards trade or the economy," Gillibrand said on Monday in a town hall on Fox News. "Because if he wanted to reduce the trade deficit, he's only grown it."

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Ginger Gibson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pMexican president has retaliation list for any U.S. tariffs - sources
RE
02:28pMEXICAN PRESIDENT HAS RETALIATION LIST FOR ANY U.S. TARIFFS : sources
RE
02:28pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Raguba development well adds 1102 bpd capacity
PU
02:23pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Commissioner Behnam Announces Market Risk Advisory Committee Chair and Agenda for June 12 Public Meeting
PU
02:21pTrump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands
RE
02:19pFed's Beige Book Sees Modest Growth
DJ
02:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the Confirmation of Dr. Heath Tarbert as Chairman of the CFTC
PU
02:16pRussia Rolls Out Red Carpet for Xi Amid Tensions With the West -- 2nd update
DJ
02:16pFed's Beige Book Sees Modest Growth
DJ
02:15pHope grows for deal to avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slumps 4% on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
4SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About