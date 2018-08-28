Warringah Council : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest

Now is the perfect time to purge your home and garage of all hazardous household chemicals and items in preparation for the next Chemical CleanOut.

Organised by the NSW Environment Protection Authority and hosted by the Northern Beaches Council, the second Household Chemical CleanOut for 2018 will be held in the Warringah Aquatic Centre carpark at Frenchs Forest on the weekend of 1 - 2 September 2018 (9am - 3.30pm).

Acting General Manager Environment & Infrastructure Campbell Pfeiffer said the Council is committed to protecting the environment.

'I encourage residents to take advantage of the free drop-off facility. Unwanted chemicals and paints are harmful to the environment, if not disposed of correctly.

'Getting rid of them means they are no longer a potential hazard to you or your family, if left lying around the house and not stored correctly,' Mr Pfeiffer said.

Items that can be dropped off include household cleaners, pesticides and herbicides, poisons, motor fuels, fluorescent globes, acids, smoke detectors, paints, gas bottles, fire extinguishers as well as car and household batteries.

Only household chemical quantities will be accepted (a maximum of 20 kg or 20 litres) per drop off.

As a safety requirement residents must be in a vehicle to drop off unwanted household chemicals. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Delays could be encountered on Aquatic Drive and traffic controllers will be on duty. Visitors to the Warringah Aquatic Centre can pick up a 'Fast Lane' flyer from the pool's reception, which will enable them to get priority access to the area.

For more information on what can be accepted, visit Council's website