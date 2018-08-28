Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Warringah Council : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Now is the perfect time to purge your home and garage of all hazardous household chemicals and items in preparation for the next Chemical CleanOut.

Organised by the NSW Environment Protection Authority and hosted by the Northern Beaches Council, the second Household Chemical CleanOut for 2018 will be held in the Warringah Aquatic Centre carpark at Frenchs Forest on the weekend of 1 - 2 September 2018 (9am - 3.30pm).

Acting General Manager Environment & Infrastructure Campbell Pfeiffer said the Council is committed to protecting the environment.

'I encourage residents to take advantage of the free drop-off facility. Unwanted chemicals and paints are harmful to the environment, if not disposed of correctly.

'Getting rid of them means they are no longer a potential hazard to you or your family, if left lying around the house and not stored correctly,' Mr Pfeiffer said.

Items that can be dropped off include household cleaners, pesticides and herbicides, poisons, motor fuels, fluorescent globes, acids, smoke detectors, paints, gas bottles, fire extinguishers as well as car and household batteries.

Only household chemical quantities will be accepted (a maximum of 20 kg or 20 litres) per drop off.

As a safety requirement residents must be in a vehicle to drop off unwanted household chemicals. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Delays could be encountered on Aquatic Drive and traffic controllers will be on duty. Visitors to the Warringah Aquatic Centre can pick up a 'Fast Lane' flyer from the pool's reception, which will enable them to get priority access to the area.

For more information on what can be accepted, visit Council's website

Disclaimer

Warringah Council published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 03:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aAsian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aAsian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
05:09aMexico minister says would tweak bilateral U.S. trade deal without Canada
RE
05:02aWARRINGAH COUNCIL : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest
PU
04:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle
PU
04:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : New firefighter recruits assigned to regional centres across the state
PU
04:32aOHIO UNIVERSITY : OUPD partners with Survivor Advocacy Program to host Sept. 4 Coffee with a Cop
PU
04:29aOil prices edge up on supply disruption worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.