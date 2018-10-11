Log in
Warrior Trading Donates $25,000 To Dublin School

10/11/2018 | 12:00am CEST

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Trading, the largest community of day traders, is honored to give back to the Dublin School with a donation of $25,000. Ross Cameron, founder of Warrior Trading, attended the Dublin School from 1999 -2003 and attributes much of his success to his time spent there. These funds will support the Dublin School’s PRISM Center for Programming, Robotics, Imagination, Science & Math.

The Dublin School, located in Southern New Hampshire at the base of Mount Monadnock, is a small private school that prides itself on focusing on the singular goal of allowing students to find themselves and their place in an ever-changing world. By fostering students passions first the Dublin School aims to give students the tools needed to be confident in their life decisions.

Cameron himself benefited tremendously from this philosophy and maintains it was instrumental in his ultimate success.

“When I think about my journey to being where I am today I attribute a lot of it to what I learned at the Dublin School,” said Cameron. “I was able to use computer skills learned there to become a successful trader, to write a best selling book, ‘How to Day Trade’ and then used them to build this community, WarriorTrading.com, that is now home to thousands of students.”

Cameron presented the donation to Eric Russell, Associate Director of Development at the Dublin School, while broadcasting his daily trade recaps where he shares an inside look into how his trading strategies make for more successful day traders.

“So often what you see particularly when kids come out of college is they are funneled in a certain direction,” said Russell. “But there are those who live on the periphery and say that's not for me. A lot of people on the outer edge are doing extremely well because they have found ways of making it in life that aren’t necessarily following the traditional pathway that prescribed.”

With this donation Warrior Trading hopes to give students at the Dublin School the universal computers skills needed to actualize their goals and maintain their chosen journeys, whether they are traditional or not.

About Warrior Trading
Warrior Trading is an online education company with offices in Great Barrington, MA and Woodland, CA. Launched in 2012 as an educational blog, it has now grown into the largest online community and network of day traders and provides educational resources, online courses, and seminars to educate members on stock trading strategies and techniques.

Xiang Tak
Warrior Trading
PR@warriortrading.com

WT_center_Logo_For_Print-01.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
