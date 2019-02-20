Warriors on Trade, Trump and Xi Face a Similar Challenge at Home

By Lingling Wei and Bob Davis

WASHINGTON -- Despite their sharp differences in style, background and policies, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Trump share a common problem: growing concerns on the home front that they are going to cave in to the other side.

Shortly before President Xi's special envoy jetted to Washington on Tuesday to continue trade talks, an influential Communist Party journal published a speech by Mr. Xi in which he vowed not to give ground on the kind of political and legal reform needed to protect foreign intellectual property in China, a key U.S. demand.

The timing of the publication wasn't coincidental, according to party insiders. Mr. Xi made the speech in August, but his comments -- in which he ruled out the adoption of the Western concept of judicial independence -- were aimed at disarming those who say China is giving in to U.S. pressure.

"There is a growing call for a harder-line approach [toward the U.S.] in the Chinese society," said Mei Xinyu, an analyst at a think tank affiliated with China's Commerce Ministry. "The U.S. side should take such sentiment into account and shouldn't be too greedy."

Mr. Trump risks a similar backlash from those who fear he is tiring of the trade dispute and is poised to cut a deal that won't lead to fundamental changes by China, including reducing the power of its state-owned enterprises and slashing subsidies for companies it considers national champions.

Those groups include such odd bedfellows as certain Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. business groups, labor unions and conservative anti-free traders, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who still wields influence with conservative broadcasters.

"Knowing today's Washington, no one will be shy on giving their opinions should a deal be reached," said Chris Campbell, a former Trump Treasury Department official who is chief strategist at the consulting and advisory firm Duff & Phelps.

American Enterprise Institute China scholar Derek Scissors said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a China hawk, holds significant leverage over Mr. Trump to keep to a hard line -- including, potentially, the threat of resigning if the deal falls short.

"If Lighthizer quits or says he was overruled [on a China deal], that's enormous ammunition" for Trump opponents, Mr. Scissors said.

Former U.S. negotiators say Beijing might seek to exploit Mr. Trump's desire for a deal by offering as little as possible in return. That could prompt Mr. Lighthizer to press the president to raise tariffs on Beijing to force greater concessions.

This week, negotiators from both nations are holding the fourth round of discussions since mid-January to resolve the yearlong trade dispute. The two sides are trying to hash out a broad agreement in the form of a memorandum of understanding, U.S. and Chinese officials say.

The result would likely be framed as the broad outline of a deal that Messrs. Trump and Xi would later finalize at a summit, a move that could allow both men to claim victory.

If the two nations don't cut a deal by March 1, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods are set to jump to 25% from 10% at 12:01 a.m. the next day. Mr. Trump, however, recently indicated that the deadline could be extended.

Liu He, Mr. Xi's envoy who met with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office after last month's trade talks, is expected to have a second presidential meeting on Friday, according to people briefed on the matter.

The two nations have incentives to end the fight. China's economy is slowing, which could dent support for Communist Party leadership. In the U.S., failed trade talks could unsettle Wall Street -- and Mr. Trump views the stock market as a key barometer of his presidency.

The challenge of reaching a meaningful compromise, however, has been exacerbated by the pressure on each side to claim victory over the other.

"If there is compromise, people on both sides may be disappointed and critical," said Christopher Adams, a former Trump Treasury official now at the Covington & Burling law firm. "In China, it might be easier, given Xi's position and their system, to spin whatever they agree to as in line with China's reforms. In the U.S., it's harder to control, with so many independent voices."

Hard-line sentiment in China has been growing since the Trump administration in May handed Beijing a lengthy list of demands on trade, including cutting the bilateral trade imbalance by $200 billion in two years and halting subsidies for advanced technologies.

Some Chinese economic officials compare those demands to the infamous "21 Demands" made by Japan in 1915 that would have greatly extended Japanese control of China during World War I.

Adding to the nationalist sentiment is the December arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., at the request of the U.S. government. The U.S. wants to extradite Ms. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The Chinese company is spearheading President Xi's initiative to dominate 5G mobile-communications networks, though the U.S. is pressing allies to shun Huawei equipment for fear it could be used for espionage.

To many Chinese, the anti-Huawei offensive is further evidence that Washington wants to stop China's rise. When a U.S. trade delegation arrived in China last week, a Chinese government official likened the team's arrival to how the West responded to the Boxer Rebellion in 1901.

"Are they coming to try to blackmail us again?" the official asked, referring to an unequal treaty the Qing Dynasty signed with Western allied forces in 1901 to end an uprising against imperialists and colonialism.

The Xi administration has worked hard to make sure the nationalist backlash doesn't get out of hand, including silencing online commentary suggesting anti-U. S. boycotts. Even so, rising nationalism puts great pressure on Mr. Xi to oppose U.S. demands.

"We must never follow the Western path of constitutionalism, separation of powers and judicial independence," Mr. Xi said in his August speech. The Chinese leader also vowed that China will promote and lead unspecified changes in global governance, in his remarks published Friday in the party journal Qiushi, or Seeking Truth.

At the same time, Mr. Lighthizer has said that any deal must be enforceable. The administration is looking at options that include leaving tariffs in place until China carries through on any pledges.

China has pledged 10 times since 2010 to stop pressing U.S. companies to transfer technology to their Chinese partners, Mr. Lighthizer said at the end of January, but still the pressure continues. "We have to be in a position where the United States can enforce its rights," he said.

Any stiff enforcement, though, is bound to be seen in China as coercion.

"You say what you have [in China] is a market economy with Chinese characteristics," former Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said at an economic forum in Beijing on Saturday. "It's the 'Chinese characteristics' that are being targeted."

