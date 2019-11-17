Warrumbungle Shire Council : Christmas Kerbside Hard Waste Collection

A hard waste kerbside collection will commence in December, giving residents the opportunity to clean out items that are too bulky for household bins.​

'This service is a great opportunity for residents get rid of bulky items like furniture, household appliances and whitegoods, electronic equipment, empty paint tins, timber and scrap metal', said Warrumbungle Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Denis Todd. 'All towns in the Shire area will receive a hard waste kerbside collection, and all villages will have access to a hard waste kerbside collection by appointment.'

'With a maximum limit of two cubic metres - the equivalent of a standard skip bin - residents will be able to clear out their unwanted items' said Cr Todd.

'The hard waste kerbside collection will be held in Coonabarabran and Baradine from Monday, 2 December 2019 until Friday, 6 December 2019. The collection will then move on to Binnaway, Coolah, Dunedoo and Mendooran from Monday, 9 December 2019 until Wednesday, 18 December 2019', Cr Todd explained.

'All hard waste must be out on the kerbside the week prior to the town's collection commencing. The collection will be from the front gate of the property where you place your wheelie bins. Please ensure all items are placed off the road to avoid hazards to passing vehicles', said Cr Todd.

'There will be some items that will not be accepted including mattresses, general green waste, asbestos, household chemicals and building materials' said Cr Todd.

'Once a street has had the collection completed there will be no returning, so make sure your collection items have been placed out early' concluded Cr Todd.

For more information, including details about what can and cannot be picked up, or to make a booking for a collection, visit Council's website or call (02) 6849 2000. All bookings must be made by 27 November 2019.

Last Updated: 18 Nov 2019