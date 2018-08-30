Warrumbungle Shire Council : Coonabarabran Water Update - 30 August 2018

On Friday, 24 August 2018, the water level at Timor Dam was 22.1% of dam capacity.
Average daily water consumption for the period to Friday, 24 August 2018, was 0.52Ml per day.
The average daily consumption (Ml per day), by week, for the last six (6) weeks is:
|
13/07/18
|
20/7/2018
|
3/8/2018
|
10/8/2018
|
17/8/2018
|
24/8/2018
|
0.42
|
0.49
|
0.51
|
0.48
|
0.52
|
0.52
Council greatly appreciates the continued efforts of residents to minimise water usage at this time.
