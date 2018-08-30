Log in
Warrumbungle Shire Council : Coonabarabran Water Update - 30 August 2018

08/30/2018 | 01:52am CEST

On Friday, 24 August 2018, the water level at Timor Dam was 22.1% of dam capacity.

Average daily water consumption for the period to Friday, 24 August 2018, was 0.52Ml per day.

The average daily consumption (Ml per day), by week, for the last six (6) weeks is:

13/07/18

20/7/2018

3/8/2018

10/8/2018

17/8/2018

24/8/2018

0.42

0.49

0.51

0.48

0.52

0.52

Council greatly appreciates the continued efforts of residents to minimise water usage at this time.

Last Updated: 30 Aug 2018

Disclaimer

Warrumbungle Shire Council published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:51:03 UTC
