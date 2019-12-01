Wärtsilä Oyj : Consumer Price Index in November 2019

The Consumer Price Index was 104.87(2015=100) in November 2019. The index decreased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.2 percent from the same month of the previous year.

The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in November 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.