Wärtsilä Oyj : Consumer Price Index in November 2019

0
12/01/2019 | 07:48pm EST

Press

Release

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. December 2, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division Deputy Director General for Short-term Economic Statistics,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in November 2019

Consumer Price Index : November

  • The Consumer Price Index was 104.87(2015=100) in November 2019. The index decreased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.2 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in November 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

All items

104.87

105.05

104.88

104.56

104.81

105.20

105.46

104.87

Percent

changes from

the

preceding

0.4

0.2

-0.2

-0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.6

month

Percent changes year on year

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.0

-0.4

0.0

0.2

Excluding food and energy

105.47

105.48

105.41

105.62

105.76

105.30

105.54

105.30

Percent

changes from

the

preceding

0.2

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1

-0.4

0.2

-0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.6

0.5

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in November 2019 was below.
  • The index for Clothing and footwear, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.6 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Communication, and Recreation and culture decreased 2.6 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.8 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.8 percent, and 1.7 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Education, and Restaurants and hotels remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

November 2018

November 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

Index

from the

preceding

year on

preceding

year on

month

year

month

year

All items

460

1,000.0

104.71

-0.7

2.0

104.87

-0.6

0.2

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

108.67

-3.1

5.3

107.89

-2.6

-0.7

beverages

Alcoholic beverages

7

15.8

102.65

0.2

0.3

103.40

-0.3

0.7

and tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.40

0.3

1.1

104.80

0.6

0.4

Housing, water,

electricity, gas and other

16

165.9

102.24

-0.1

1.5

103.33

0.0

1.1

fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.39

-0.1

2.2

106.96

-0.8

1.5

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

101.14

-0.1

-0.2

102.43

0.0

1.3

Transport

32

112.6

104.38

-1.6

2.4

103.12

-0.5

-1.2

Communication

6

53.5

98.99

-0.2

-1.7

96.57

-0.8

-2.4

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

101.81

-1.6

1.9

101.20

-1.7

-0.6

Education

20

89.6

104.52

0.0

1.5

103.77

0.0

-0.7

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.96

0.2

3.1

110.29

0.0

1.2

Miscellaneous goods

36

56.9

107.32

0.3

1.1

108.92

0.1

1.5

and services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:47:03 UTC
