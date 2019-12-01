Wärtsilä Oyj : Consumer Price Index in November 2019

|
Consumer Price Index in November 2019
12/01/2019 | 07:48pm EST
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. December 2, 2019
Consumer Price Index in November 2019
Consumer Price Index : November
-
The Consumer Price Index was 104.87(2015=100) in November 2019. The index decreased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.2 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in November 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
|
|
104.87
|
105.05
|
104.88
|
104.56
|
104.81
|
105.20
|
105.46
|
104.87
|
|
Percent
|
changes from
|
the
|
preceding
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
Excluding food and energy
|
|
105.47
|
105.48
|
105.41
|
105.62
|
105.76
|
105.30
|
105.54
|
105.30
|
|
Percent
|
changes from
|
the
|
preceding
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.5
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in November 2019 was below.
-
The index for Clothing and footwear, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.6 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Communication, and Recreation and culture decreased 2.6 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.8 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.8 percent, and 1.7 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Education, and Restaurants and hotels remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
November 2018
|
November 2019
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
of Items
|
Index
|
from the
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.71
|
-0.7
|
2.0
|
104.87
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
|
133
|
137.6
|
108.67
|
-3.1
|
5.3
|
107.89
|
-2.6
|
-0.7
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.65
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
103.40
|
-0.3
|
0.7
|
and tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
30
|
61.1
|
104.40
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
104.80
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
Housing, water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas and other
|
|
16
|
165.9
|
102.24
|
-0.1
|
1.5
|
103.33
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
|
49
|
44.2
|
105.39
|
-0.1
|
2.2
|
106.96
|
-0.8
|
1.5
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
32
|
69.8
|
101.14
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
102.43
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
Transport
|
|
32
|
112.6
|
104.38
|
-1.6
|
2.4
|
103.12
|
-0.5
|
-1.2
|
Communication
|
|
6
|
53.5
|
98.99
|
-0.2
|
-1.7
|
96.57
|
-0.8
|
-2.4
|
Recreation and culture
|
|
55
|
61.2
|
101.81
|
-1.6
|
1.9
|
101.20
|
-1.7
|
-0.6
|
Education
|
|
20
|
89.6
|
104.52
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
103.77
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
|
44
|
131.8
|
108.96
|
0.2
|
3.1
|
110.29
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
Miscellaneous goods
|
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.32
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
108.92
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:47:03 UTC
|
|