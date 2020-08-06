Wary of 'tensions,' Chile favors postponing Inter-American Development Bank election

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile on Thursday said it favors
postponing the election of a new Inter-American Development Bank
(IDB) president to avoid "tensions" following the selection of
the first-ever U.S. candidate.
The current favorite to win is U.S. President Donald Trump's
pick and adviser, Mauricio Claver-Carone, known for his tough
stance on Venezuela and Cuba.
Claver-Carone would be the first person from outside Latin
America to lead the Washington-based IDB, a smaller cousin of
the IMF that has been led by Latin Americans since its founding
in 1959.
Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand, speaking before lawmakers,
said Chile, currently led by center-right President Sebastian
Pinera, considers "there is a tradition to preserve" with
respect to choosing a Latin American president for the
institution.
"We must avoid tensions from external factors ... so that
[the bank] can turn all its energy to the reactivation of the
region," Allamand said.
The IDB declined to comment on his statement.
Allamand added that the IDB has always preferred a Latin
American president and a vice president from the United States,
and he said he saw no reason to change.
His comments were the latest from a regional government
official voicing concern over Claver-Carone's candidacy.
"We're glad that countries in the region and in other
continents are raising their voice with what we believe it is an
unusual situation that goes against the spirit of the balances
in the international credit organizations," said an official
from Argentina, which has its own candidate.
In a July 30 letter, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
also called for a postponement.
The vote, scheduled for Sept. 12, reflects a wider
geopolitical struggle in Latin America. Long seen dependent on
the United States and firmly within its sphere of influence, the
region has been pulled closer into the orbit of Beijing in
recent years.
China is the main consumer of Latin America's commodities
and an increasingly active lender to the region.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos, additional reporting by Cassandra
Garrison, Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Tom Brown)