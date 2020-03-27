Log in
Wasatch Announces Reopening of Core Growth, International Growth, and Small Cap Growth Funds

03/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Wasatch Global Investors announced today that it would reopen the Wasatch Core Growth, International Growth, and Small Cap Growth Funds and related institutional strategies to new investors, effective immediately.

Consistent with Wasatch’s longstanding commitment to its shareholders, the funds had previously been closed to new investors to ensure the firm could maintain its disciplined and focused investment approach. The reopening of the strategies reflects Wasatch’s view that current market volatility and dislocations present attractive opportunities for long-term investors. The firm remains committed to thoughtfully managing capacity and will continue to close strategies to protect performance for existing shareholders.

“Despite what is an uncertain environment for investors, we feel no less conviction in our long-term approach to investment management,” said Eric Bergeson, President of Wasatch Global Investors. “Time and again, Wasatch has found that difficult markets highlight the attributes of investing in high-quality companies with excellent management teams that have the ability to grow for years. While Wasatch remains financially strong and has not seen significant outflows, the opportunities currently available in the market warrant reopening the strategies to new investors. Rest assured that Wasatch remains resolute in its commitment to limiting capacity and will once again close the strategies well before asset growth impacts performance.”

Funds Reopening Effective March 27, 2020

Wasatch Fund

Share Classes

Closed Date

Portfolio Management

Core Growth

Investor – WGROX

Institutional – WIGRX

 

December 5, 2018

JB Taylor, Lead Portfolio Manager

Paul Lambert, Portfolio Manager

Mike Valentine, Portfolio Manager

International Growth

Investor – WAIGX

Institutional – WIIGX

 

January 31, 2014

Ken Applegate, Lead Portfolio Manager

Linda Lasater, Portfolio Manager

Derrick Tzau, Associate Portfolio Manager

Small Cap Growth

Investor – WAAEX

Institutional – WIAEX

 

January 31, 2011

JB Taylor, Lead Portfolio Manager

Ken Korngiebel, Portfolio Manager

Ryan Snow, Portfolio Manager

 

About Wasatch Global Investors

Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $20.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Risks

Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Investing in small or micro cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities, especially in emerging markets, entails special risks such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. The investment objective of the Funds is long-term growth of capital.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit wasatchglobal.com or call (800) 551-1700. Please read it carefully before investing.

Wasatch Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ADI). Eric Bergeson is a registered representative of ADI. ADI is not affiliated with Wasatch Global Investors.

WAS005194 Exp: 12/31/2020

© 2020 Wasatch Global Investors. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
