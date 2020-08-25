Log in
Washington Business Journal Ranks Intelligent Waves Amongst Largest Veteran-Owned Companies in 2020

08/25/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Intelligent Waves LLC, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator, that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to Government's most mission-critical challenges in austere and demanding environments, was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the area’s largest veteran-owned companies in 2020.

The Washington Business Journal (WBJ) ranked Intelligent Waves in its Book of Lists for the Largest Veteran-Owned Companies in Greater D.C. The Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists is a reputable source that highlights the region’s top companies by category and includes contact and capabilities information to assist organizations in identifying potential partners, new target markets, and industry trends.

“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst Washington, D.C.’s Largest Veteran-Owned Companies,” said Intelligent Waves’ Jared Shepard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the experiences and skills that veterans bring to the team and make it our priority to recruit, hire, train and retain veteran employees to ensure a successful transition and rewarding career out of military service.”

Intelligent Waves is committed to attracting veteran candidates, translating their military language, and helping them transition into the workforce. In addition, Intelligent Waves partners with Warriors Ethos. Jared Shepard, IW’s CEO, is also the Founder and Director of Warriors Ethos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing transition assistance in the career planning, professional development and placement of wounded service members, veterans and their families, and supports numerous veteran focused foundations. He donates the operational cost of Warriors Ethos, thereby ensuring that all external donations to Warriors Ethos go directly to Warrior Placement programs.

As a veteran, a business owner, and American, Jared has become an outspoken advocate of military service members, veterans and their families. With veterans making up nearly half of the organization’s workforce, his veteran hiring initiatives have earned Intelligent Waves multiple recognitions and awards.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit intelligentwaves.com.


© Business Wire 2020
