Washington County NY : Free Summer Meals for Children 18 and under

Summer should be a stress-free time full of food, friends and fun. Free summer meals can help. During the summer months, children 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals at Summer Food Service Program meal sites. Many sites also offer fun activities, so kids and teens can stay active and spend time with friends while enjoying healthy meals. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. To locate a site in your community or for further information the following options are available.



•the National Hunger Hotline at: 1-866-3-HUNGRY, text 'food' or 'comida' to 877-877

•Calling 2-1-1 (Upstate), 3-1-1 (NYC) will provide SFSP information

•USDA National Hunger Hotline: 866-3-HUNGRY or 877-8-HAMBRE

•Letting users know that more information may be found at: www.Summermealsny.org

•Online mapping tool is available to locate the nearest open sites: http://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks